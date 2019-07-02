Morningstar's Take on the Second Quarter

As the second quarter of 2019 comes to a close, Morningstar's analysts have provided in-depth reviews and outlooks across equity sectors and fund categories.
Equities
Stock Market Outlook: Energy Compelling as Oil Ends Quarter Where It Began
The energy sector is the most attractive from a valuation perspective, particularly oil-services stocks.
Healthcare: Drugmakers and Providers Look Attractive
We're finding some opportunity in a sector that's fairly valued overall.
Energy: Oilfield Services Particularly Compelling
The sector overall is cheap, but oilfield-services stocks are at decade lows.
Basic Materials: Opportunities Surface Amid Share Price Declines
We're especially keen on the uranium, lithium, and lumber industries.
Communication Services: We Like the Unloved
Traditional telecom has lagged, but the rest of the sector has been strong.
Consumer Cyclical: Tariff Uncertainty Leads to Attractive Valuations
Brexit and tariffs weighed on the sector last quarter.
Consumer Defensive: Few Values in this Pricey Sector
Market continues to underappreciate tobacco stocks.
6 Midyear Picks for Dividend-Seekers
These undervalued stocks all boast generous yields and secure dividends.
Funds
The Second Quarter in U.S. Stock Funds: Settling Down
After two volatile quarters, domestic stock funds took a breather.
Second Quarter in Non-U.S. Stock Funds: Uncertainty Abounds
Trade drama threatened to derail international stock funds following a strong first quarter.
Personal Finance
A 7-Step Midyear Portfolio Review
In a strong year so far for the market, here's how to see if a course correction is in order.