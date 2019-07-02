Morningstar's Take on the Second Quarter

Equities Stock Market Outlook: Energy Compelling as Oil Ends Quarter Where It Began The energy sector is the most attractive from a valuation perspective, particularly oil-services stocks.

As the second quarter of 2019 comes to a close, Morningstar's analysts have provided in-depth reviews and outlooks across equity sectors and fund categories.

Healthcare: Drugmakers and Providers Look Attractive

We're finding some opportunity in a sector that's fairly valued overall.

Energy: Oilfield Services Particularly Compelling

The sector overall is cheap, but oilfield-services stocks are at decade lows.

Basic Materials: Opportunities Surface Amid Share Price Declines

We're especially keen on the uranium, lithium, and lumber industries.

Communication Services: We Like the Unloved

Traditional telecom has lagged, but the rest of the sector has been strong.

Consumer Cyclical: Tariff Uncertainty Leads to Attractive Valuations

Brexit and tariffs weighed on the sector last quarter.

Consumer Defensive: Few Values in this Pricey Sector

Market continues to underappreciate tobacco stocks.

6 Midyear Picks for Dividend-Seekers

These undervalued stocks all boast generous yields and secure dividends.



Funds

The Second Quarter in U.S. Stock Funds: Settling Down

After two volatile quarters, domestic stock funds took a breather.

Second Quarter in Non-U.S. Stock Funds: Uncertainty Abounds

Trade drama threatened to derail international stock funds following a strong first quarter.

Personal Finance

A 7-Step Midyear Portfolio Review

In a strong year so far for the market, here's how to see if a course correction is in order.