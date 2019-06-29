Wide-Moat Bargains, Dividend ETFs, and Reducing Home-Country Bias

2 That’s how many stars three Morningstar Medalist funds receive. Find out why we like these funds , despite their unappealing star ratings.

Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog ), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research.

$28.50

That’s our fair value estimate on Kroger (KR). Of the traditional grocers, we believe Kroger is uniquely positioned to defend its returns against a competitive onslaught. Shares are undervalued, too.

23% and 36%

Those are the discounts at which the MSCI EAFE Index and MSCI Emerging Markets Index trailing price/earnings ratios are trading relative to the S&P 500. Leo Acheson argues that now may be the time to reduce your home-country bias.

2.7%

That’s the jobless rate of workers age 55 and older, nearly 1 percentage point lower than the national rate of 3.6%. Contributor Mark Miller offers concrete steps to take to maintain your human capital as retirement nears.

Almost $8 billion

That’s how much Cohen & Steers Realty Shares (CSRSX) has in assets. David Kathman discusses whether this sizable asset base hinders the otherwise solid fund.

9

That’s how many stocks were added to the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index about a week ago. We look at the adds, drops, and the cheapest stocks in the index today .

7.23 percentage points

That’s the spread in 12-month trailing yields for the highest- and lowest-yielding dividend exchange-traded funds in February 2008. Ben Johnson provides investors with a checklist for evaluating dividend ETFs.

$38

That’s our fair value estimate on MGM Resorts International (MGM). We think shares are attractive.

Late 2015

That’s when the first fossil-fuel-free ETF made its debut. Jon Hale explains how to build a low-cost, fossil-fuel-free ETF portfolio.

About 25%

That’s how much of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index's (VIAAX) portfolio is tucked in emerging-market stocks. We think the fund is an interesting way to gain access to dividend growers abroad.

