Stock Market Outlook: Energy Compelling as Oil Ends Quarter Where It Began

Shares of U.S.- and Canadian-domiciled firms, which account for roughly half of our 1,500-plus global coverage, look slightly less attractive following the Morningstar U.S. Market Index's 3% climb in the second quarter to June 25. The median North American stock trades 4% below our fair value estimate versus a 5% discount near the end of the first quarter. Meanwhile, the share of 4- or 5-star stocks marginally exceeds those rated 1 or 2 stars: 30% versus 25%. The global picture is similar, with the median stock at a 4% discount and the share of "buys" exceeding that of "sells" 32% versus 26%.

Energy continues to rank as the most compelling sector from a valuation perspective, with oil prices ending the quarter roughly where they began. We see particular opportunity in oilfield-services stocks.

We see a relatively large share of buying opportunities in the consumer cyclical sector. The auto, travel and leisure, and entertainment industries trade at the most attractive valuations.

The utilities sector looks overbought as investors clamor for yield. The median utility trades at a 12% premium to our fair value estimate, and the sector is home to only three stocks we rate 4 or 5 stars.



The Energy Sector Is Home to Many Buying Opportunities - source: Morningstar Analysts