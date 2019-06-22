Cheap but Risky Stocks, Fund Ratings Performance, and Bonds

$13 billion That’s how much Intel (INTC) spent on R&D annually from 2016 to 2018, which is well ahead of most of its peers. We think investors are counting out the firm too soon; here’s why .

Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog ), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research.

More than 60 years

3M (MMM) has increased its dividend annually during this time span. We think the stock should be on dividend seekers’ watchlists.

26

That’s how many managers’ holdings are represented in the Morningstar Ultimate Stock-Pickers Index. We take a look at the index’s top holdings today.

$1 million versus $1.02 billion

The former is the annual revenue generated by Morningstar (MORN) in 1988; the latter, revenue in 2018. John Rekenthaler looks back at the company to illustrate three keys to an emerging company’s success.

3

That’s how many different types of Morningstar fund ratings exist. Jeff Ptak takes a look at the performance of each.

9/2013

That’s when John Rekenthaler first published a column examining the idea of buy-and-hold being dead. He revisits that idea nearly six years later.

$2 billion

That’s how much money investors pulled from funds in May. We take a look at recent fund-flow trends.

7

That’s how many stocks with Morningstar Uncertainty Ratings of High are trading at Morningstar Ratings of 5 stars. These names are good choices for investing daredevils.

78.6% and 95.9%

A simple trend-following strategy that held U.S. stocks just 78.6% of the time during the past 40 years captured 95.9% of the Russell 3000 Index's returns. Alex Bryan explains how trend-following can help cut risk while capturing most of the market's returns.

$158

That’s our fair value estimate on Estee Lauder (EL). Here’s why we’d find it compelling at a larger margin of safety.

8

That’s how many installments there are in our new special report, How and Why to Invest in Bonds: A Morningstar View.

60%

That’s how much of Christine Benz’s conservative bucket portfolios rest in bonds. She takes a look at how to assess bond risk.

2014

That’s when Dodge & Cox Global Bond (DODLX) made its debut. We recently upgraded its Morningstar Analyst Rating to Silver. Here’s why.

11

That’s how many money tasks we’ll tackle in our new series, Weekend Money Projects.

Access all recent articles and videos in our archive.

Most Popular Articles

How and Why to Invest in Bonds: A Morningstar View

7 Stocks to Avoid

7 Cheap Stocks for Risk-Takers

Top 10 Holdings of Our Ultimate Stock-Pickers Index

ETF Model Bucket Portfolios Get Fixed-Income Switch

Most Popular Videos

Is 3M Still a Good Choice for Dividend-Seekers?

3 Top World-Stock Funds

3 Funds for Yield-Seekers

3 Top Small-Cap Funds

What the 3-Fund Portfolios Are Missing

Most Requested Stock Quotes

Apple

AT&T

3M

Microsoft

Amazon.com

Most Requested Fund Quotes

Vanguard 500 Index

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth

Fidelity Contrafund

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index

Fidelity 500 Index

Most Requested ETF Quotes

SPDR S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Invesco QQQ Trust