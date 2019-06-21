Weekend Money Projects

It's summertime--a time for making memories with family, taking a much-needed vacation (or staycation), and getting outside while the getting is good. It's also the time for weekend projects. We've all used summer weekends to stain our decks, install new fire pits, and mulch our yards. But summer is a good time to take on some basic money projects, too.

Why now? This time of year, most of us aren't knee-deep in the details of our finances. During the summer, we're not usually paying our taxes, funding IRAs, taking RMDs, conducting portfolios reviews/rebalancing, or maneuvering open enrollment. So why not take a little time to evaluate how we’re managing--or not managing--some larger money and financial issues before the busyness of fall?