Stocks to Avoid, Fund Upgrades and Downgrades, and Managing Long-Term Care Costs

8 That's how many funds earned Morningstar Analyst Rating upgrades last month. Six funds were downgraded. See the entire list .

Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog ), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research.

10%

That's about how much of the overall stock market that small-cap stocks represent. Russ Kinnel shares three of his favorite actively managed funds in the small-cap space.

About half

That's how many people turning age 65 will require some type of long-term care in their lifetimes. Christine Benz urges readers to develop a long-term-care action plan.

161%

That's how much above our fair value estimate Netflix (NFLX) is trading. We take a look at six other high-uncertainty stocks that are overpriced by 70% or more by our metrics. These are stocks to avoid today.

$11

West Texas Intermediate Crude has fallen by that amount per barrel since April. Thanks to falling oil prices, we're seeing plenty of opportunity among energy stocks.

50%

Manufacturing, energy, and financial concerns account for that percentage of high-yield bonds--a similar weighting to that of the large-cap value stock index. John Rekenthaler weighs in on whether these bonds are necessary for a portfolio.

30 years

That's how long Joel Tillinghast has been managing Fidelity Low-Priced Stock (FLPSX). Tillinghast is one of several managers nominated for Morningstar's recent awards for investing excellence.

6.7% vs. 0.7%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index (VLGSX) gained 6.7% in May while Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index (VSBSX) was up just 0.7%. The reason for the difference in returns: duration. We explain how to be a duration detective.

30%

That's how much upside we see for the stock of Goldman Sachs (GS). Here's why we like it.

65 years old

Medicare requires enrollees to sign up during a seven-month Initial Enrollment Period that includes the three months before, the month of, and the three months following your 65th birthday. (People who are still employed when they turn 65 can stay with employer-provided group coverage.) Mark Miller discusses how to get the transition to Medicare right.

An annualized 7.4%

That's how much Yale's endowment fund returned in the 10 years from mid-2008 through mid-2018 (the latter being the date of the fund's most recent report). During that same time period, the three largest target-date 2035 mutual funds, from Vanguard, Fidelity, and T. Rowe Price, returned 7.3%, 6.7%, and 8.0%, respectively. John Rekenthaler takes a deep dive into the celebrated fund's performance and provides some key takeaways.

Access all recent articles and videos in our archive.

Most Popular Articles

11 Stocks to Sell

7 Stocks to Avoid

8 Upgrades, 6 Downgrades in May

With Oil Prices Tanking, We See Values

Heavy Savers, Meet the Mega-Backdoor Roth

Most Popular Videos

3 Funds Run by Topnotch Managers

3 Top Small-Cap Funds

3 Top Mid-Cap Funds

The Impact of Eliminating Rebates on Drugmakers

3 Top Large-Cap Funds

Most Requested Stock Quotes

Apple

Beyond Meat

AT&T

Amazon.com

Microsoft

Most Requested Fund Quotes

Vanguard 500 Index

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index

Fidelity Contrafund

Fidelity 500 Index

Most Requested ETF Quotes

SPDR S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF