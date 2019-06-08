The Week Ahead: Impact of Jobs Report and RH Earnings

Adding to the concern that the economy is slowing, the U.S. jobs report showed an addition of 75,000 new jobs in May, well below the three-month average of 151,000. The unemployment rate held steady at its near 50-year low of 3.6%, and hourly wage growth leveled off at just over 3% for the year, after years of steady increases.
The report may give the Federal Reserve more reason to think that the U.S. economy is slowing, resulting in an interest-rate policy shift as it prepares for a policy meeting on June 18 and 19. Last month, Fed officials downplayed speculation of a rate cut this summer, but a darker economic outlook could prompt a change of course.
Retail sales data, the producer price index, and industrial production reports are due this week amid concerns about global growth owing to trade tensions with China and Mexico.
It'll be a quiet week on the earnings front, although no-moat RH (RH) and narrow-moat Lululemon (LULU) report Wednesday. Morningstar senior analyst Jaime Katz expects commentary on RH to highlight China sourcing exposure, which RH had been shifting to before tariffs were implemented, representing about 30% of products in 2019. Shares have traded down recently on this factor; if tariffs are rolled back, shares should reflect the earnings power of the business.
