Great Diversifiers, a High-Dividend Pick, and Stocks Terrific Managers Like

-0.46 That's the correlation coefficient between the S&P 500 and the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury 20+ Index during the past decade. Christine Benz takes a look at what asset classes have been most effective at diversifying equity-market risk .

Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog ), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research.

57%

That's how much of their portfolios that funds in the intermediate core bond category maintain in AAA rated debt, on average. Intermediate core-plus bond funds, meanwhile, average about 45% in AAA debt. We take a look at other important differences between the similar-sounding bond categories.

$1.7 trillion

That's how much rests in target-date funds and collective investment trusts. We take a look at the competitive landscape today.

5

We take a look at five attractively priced wide- and narrow-moat international stocks.

6.5%

That's about what AT&T (T) yields today. We think the stock is attractive.

$183

That's our per-share fair value of Expedia (EXPE), which looks undervalued today. But is online travel Amazon.com's (AMZN) next stop--and what does that mean for the industry?

8 out of 10

That's how many stocks in our Ultimate Stock-Pickers high-conviction purchase list were bought by at least two managers during the March quarter. We take a look at what the managers bought during the first quarter.

127%

That's how much technology stocks have gained cumulatively over the past five years, making them easily the best-performing U.S. sector. John Rekenthaler argues that, despite that run, we're not experiencing a tech-stock bubble.

12 to 15 basis points

That's the all-in cost for Vanguard's Target-Date Retirement Series, giving it a sizable advantage over its target-date peers.

March 9

That's when the bear market officially dropped out of funds' 10-year records. Russ Kinnel spotlights three funds that have exhibited bear-market brawn.

10%+

That's our anticipated revenue growth rate for Tyler Technologies (TYL) over the next decade. Here's what we like about the wide-moat firm.

6

That's how many of Primecap's funds--all of them--earn Morningstar Analyst Ratings of Gold. We take a look at the differences among the group.

25% to 50%

That's how much three of the four engineering and construction stocks that we cover have returned so far in 2019. We think Fluor (FLR) looks attractive.

