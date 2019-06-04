NEW: The Long View Podcast

Listen Now: Listen and subscribe to Morningstar's The Long View from your mobile device: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher

The Long View is a podcast from Morningstar. Each week, hosts Christine Benz and Jeff Ptak conduct an in-depth discussion with a thought leader from the world of investing or personal finance. The podcast is produced by George Castady and Scott Halver.

Episodes

Episode 1: William Bernstein: 'I Don't Think the System Needs Nudges. I Think the System Needs Dynamite.'

Episode 2: Don Phillips: 'We're All in the Behavior Modification Business'

Episode 3: Morgan Housel: 'No One Hires a Luck Manager'

Episode 4: Carolyn McClanahan: 'There's More to Money Than Just the Numbers'

About the Hosts: Christine Benz and Jeff Ptak have been analysts and commentators on investments and the investment industry for many years. Christine is Morningstar's director of personal finance and senior columnist for Morningstar.com. Jeff is head of global manager research in Morningstar Research Services, overseeing Morningstar's team of 120 manager research analysts in the U.S. and overseas.

To Share Feedback or a Guest Idea: Write us at TheLongView@morningstar.com