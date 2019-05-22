Housel: 'No One Hires a Luck Manager'

Our guest for this week's installment of The Long View podcast is Morgan Housel. Morgan is a partner at the Collaborative Fund, a venture capital firm that makes investments in firms that in its words are "at the intersection of for-profit and for-good." A former columnist at The Motley Fool and The Wall Street Journal, Morgan has become one of the most prolific and insightful writers on the investment decision-making process, as evidenced by his impressive body of work on the Collaborative Fund website's blog . Morgan joined us in this live recording of The Long View from the 31st annual Morningstar Investment Conference in Chicago. Our interview covered a lot of ground, from how Morgan found his way into the finance world, to the role he plays at Collaborative Fund, to a host of other personal and behavioral finance topics that draw on his work.

Show Notes

The accidental writer: Morgan's background and how he came to write about financial topics (0:55-3:04)

"The ability to write a check is no longer a competitive advantage": What Collaborative Fund does, why Morgan was drawn to it, and the role content plays in its strategy (3:05-5:05)



Authorial license: "It's really important to write what … you yourself would find interesting" (5:06-5:58)



Transparency and impact: "We're looking for companies whose ability to do good is their competitive economic advantage" (5:59-8:21)



Public vs. private investing: "If I made a Venn diagram of public and privates, the overlap is much greater than I ever thought it would be" (8:22-9:19)



Theory vs. practice: How private-market "lock-ups" can make sense for individual investors but are still inappropriate for the vast majority (9:20-10:24)



The future of public-private investing: "There's some liquidity in private markets but it’s not very efficient" (10:25-11:16)



Be honest with yourself: Don't try to fight behavioral biases which can't be eliminated anyway; work around them (11:17-13:13)



"That's what works for me": How Morgan reckons with his own behavioral biases (13:14-13:44)



Financial advisors' job one? Don't allow events or emotions to interrupt compounding (13:45-15:52)



History and psychology: "The most important intersection in investing" (15:53-18:24)



Scarred, not complacent: Investors are still licking their wounds from the global financial crisis (18:25-20:12)



You can't shake investors out of their experiences; it takes a new generation to come along (20-13-21:17)





"There’s no other industry in the world where the rewards are as big as in finance": How big paydays can distract focus from everyday work (21:18-23:42)



How fee arrangements can impact portfolio managers' risk and reward calculations (23:43-24:26)



Avoiding confirmation bias and bringing in diverse perspectives: "Find someone who you admire their thought process in one aspect of thinking … but you disagree with them about something else" (24:27-26:10)



A crank whose views Morgan respects--"Jake" on financial Twitter (@econompic) (26:11-26:45)



"No one hires a luck manager": Morgan explains how investors tend to account for risk, but not luck, in their decisions (26:46-29:17)



"Investing isn't the study of finance. Investing is the study of how people behave with money." Morgan explains why he doesn't read investing books (29:18-30:03)



How people deal with uncertainty and opportunity: The importance of content aggregators and of ditching bad books (30:04-31:14)



Perishable: Morgan's favorite non-investing book of the last few years is about how much things can change, on average, in everyday life (31:15-33:03)



"You're not proven until you've survived a calamity": Why it’s so hard to distinguish skill from luck (33:04-35:16)



Good advice (that Morgan doesn't follow himself): Carry a little bit of debt to hone your focus (35:17-36:56)



"You have to pay the fee": How thinking of volatility as an ongoing price for the opportunity to grow capital can help investors put risk in the right context (36:57-38:56)



Are investors giving up on investment skill? Yes, but that’s probably OK (38:57-40:41)



The importance of financial planning: Telling clients the truth (i.e., that they're not on a path to a secure, comfortable retirement, not matter how much they want to believe otherwise) (40:42-43:09)



On Jack Bogle: "The biggest undercover philanthropist of all time." (43:10-44:48)



What matters is how well you behave: The psychology of investing (44:49-45:41)

