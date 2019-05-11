Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research, along with some outside news stories.
3
That's how many days the 2019 Morningstar Investment Conference spanned. Find out what some of investing's top minds are thinking--and continue to read and watch our continued coverage next week, too.
25%
That's how much Kinder Morgan (KMI) boosted its dividend by. We take a look at this dividend stock.
2 in 3
That's how many workers in the Employee Benefits Research Institute's latest survey said they're somewhat or very confident in their ability to retire. Christine Benz reviews a few key tactics pre-retirees and retirees should consider to dampen sequencing risk.
400 million
That's how many shares of Coca-Cola (KO) Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) owns. Karen Wallace explains how everyday investors can invest like Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger.
19%
That's Costco's (COST) most recent returns on invested capital. Costco is one of six stocks that some of our favorite managers have been buying.
30,000+
A two-fund portfolio combining Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) and Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) would own that many securities, thereby substantially reducing idiosyncratic risk. Ben Johnson considers the various types of risk and how to manage them.
$290
That's our fair value estimate on undervalued ServiceNow (NOW), which boasts the fastest organic growth story among the large-cap software firms we cover.
16%
We think there's a 16% probability of a cold war between the United States and China. What could that mean for investors?
$650 billion
We think that's the total addressable market for Uber (UBER) by 2022. We've assigned it a narrow-moat rating and $58 fair value estimate.
28 years
That's how long Dan Fuss, the winner of the 2019 Morningstar Award for Investing Excellence: Outstanding Portfolio Manager, has been at the helm of Loomis Sayles Bond (LSBRX). Laura Lutton reveals this year's other winners, too.
3% to 12%
Small-company stocks make up that much of the total investable market capitalization of the U.S. stock market, depending on the index. Ben Johnson reviews the historical research on the "small-cap effect," weighing in with his own thoughts.
Access all recent article and video content in our archive.
Morningstar.com does not own shares in any of the securities mentioned above. Find out about Morningstar's editorial policies.