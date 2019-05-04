18.79% That's how much of Davis NY Venture 's (NYVTX) portfolio rests in stocks among Berkshire Hathaway 's (BRK.A) / (BRK.B) top-10 common stock holdings. David Kathman takes a look at other funds that buy like Buffett.

Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog ), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research, along with some outside news stories.

$139,000

A 70-year-old retiree with an annual benefit of $12,000 could have converted to a $139,000 lump sum distribution. Contributor Mark Miller discusses when lump sum pension payouts make sense.

$5.5 billion

That's how much investors saved in fund fees in 2018, according to new Morningstar research.

5%

That's how much of the global financial-assets market emerging-markets stocks account for. John Rekenthaler explains why he thinks emerging markets shouldn't qualify as their own asset class.

$520 billion

That's Berkshire Hathaway's market cap. It's a lot harder for a business to grow its earnings when its market cap is that large. Karen Wallace takes a look at five stocks with Buffett-like qualities; while these stocks may be too small for Berkshire to buy, they're not out of reach for the rest of us.

$200

That's our fair value estimate on Apple (AAPL), which reported earnings this week. Here's Morningstar's take.

82%/18%

That's the current asset allocation of a portfolio that was 60% stock/40% bond a decade ago and hasn't been touched since. Christine Benz shares five steps for rebalancing.

2

Morningstar has retired its intermediate-term bond category and introduced two new bond categories: intermediate core bond and intermediate core-plus bond. Sarah Bush discusses where some of the largest bond funds now land.

$240

That's our fair value estimate on Berkshire Hathaway's B shares. Analyst Gregg Warren talks about whether the stock is overvalued or undervalued today.

