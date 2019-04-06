4% The average stock in our coverage was trading at a 4% discount to fair value at the end of the first quarter, suggesting the market is about fairly valued today. Dan Rohr explains where to find pockets of opportunity.

Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog ), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research, along with some outside news stories.

0

Zero stocks in the basic materials sector are trading in 5-star range. Take a look at our individual sector reports recapping the first quarter.

86%

In rolling five-year periods since 1936, stocks have delivered a positive return 86% of the time. Given that stocks have now been rallying for 10 years running, it's not unreasonable for new retirees to operate with the assumption that one of those weak stretches could be in the offing, says Christine Benz.

30

The total number of stocks in our quarterly roundup of our equity analysts' best ideas.

2006

That's the last time Congress passed retirement-related legislation. John Rekenthaler takes a look at the latest ideas being talked about in Washington today.

103

There are 103 funds in Morningstar’s tactical allocation category today. Adam McCullough shares new research showing that these funds haven't met performance expectations.

2

Russ Kinnel says investors can build diversified IRAs by owning just two funds; he shares a few of his favorite pairings.

30%

About 30% of our semiconductor coverage is 4-star-rated or higher today. Brian Collelo reveals some of our analysts' favorite ideas in the sector.

$240 billion

We expect UnitedHealth Group (UNH) to generate $240 billion revenue in 2019. Jake Strole explains why it's among our favorite names in the healthcare space today.

73

That's how many actively managed funds added environmental, social, and governance criteria to their prospectuses in the first quarter. Jon Hale examines why this is happening and what it means for fund investors.

$0

That's how much Vanguard Tax-Managed Capital Appreciation (VTCLX) has paid out in capital gains distributions since its 2001 inception. Adam McCullough walks through the tax-efficient strategy.

About 3%

The yield on the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index, which is made up of the higher-yielding half of U.S. dividend-paying stocks, is about 3%. Christine Benz answers the question about whether dividend-paying stocks are good bond substitutes for retirees.

Access all recent article and video content in our archive.

Most Popular Articles

30 Undervalued Stocks

How to Identify the Best Investments for Your IRA

The 2-Century Investment Idea

Stock Market Outlook: Scarce Opportunities, but Pockets of Value Remain

Pre-Retirees: Are You Taking Too Much Risk?

Most Popular Videos

3 Good Funds Having a Great Year

3 Great Fund Pairings for Your IRA

Investing Insights: Dividend, HSAs, and Auto Sales

How to Get the Most from Bucket 1

What is Lyft Worth?

Most Requested Stock Quotes

Apple

Lyft

AT&T

CVS

Amazon

Most Requested Fund Quotes

Vanguard 500 Index

Fidelity Contrafund

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth

Fidelity 500

Most Requested ETF Quotes

SPDR S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Invesco QQQ Trust

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF



