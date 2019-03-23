Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research, along with some outside news stories.
-20.69%
That was Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth’s (POAGX) fourth-quarter 2018 return. Russ Kinnel takes a look at the best- and worst-performing Morningstar Medalists during that period.
18 Years
John Rogers has owned Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) for nearly this long in Ariel Fund (ARGFX). He talks with Morningstar analyst Christopher Franz about why this stock remains an excellent long-term holding.
7 out of 10
The number of our Ultimate Stock-Pickers’ top-10 dividend-yielding stocks that are undervalued by our metrics. The Ultimate Stock Pickers team shares the top and most widely held dividend payers among our elite group of managers.
$37.3 billion
How much investors poured into taxable-bond funds last month. Kevin McDevitt talks about why and examines other flows-related data.
4.09%
The forward dividend yield of Exxon Mobil (XOM), the top holding in the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus Index. Susan Dziubinski takes a look some attractively priced dividend payers in the index today.
About 40
That’s the total number of holdings in the forthcoming Vanguard Global ESG Select Stock fund. Jon Hale gives his take on the latest entrant in the growing field of funds with sustainable mandates.
$6,000
That’s how much you can contribute to a Roth IRA annually if your income falls below certain thresholds. Karen Wallace examines the pros and cons of using a Roth IRA to save for college versus a 529 plan.
3
That’s the total number of funds Christine Benz uses in her new retirement bucket portfolios for minimalists.
$500 billion
That's the addressable market for Lyft and other ride-sharing services. Ali Mogharabi analyzes the firm's upcoming IPO.
Morningstar.com does not own shares in any of the securities mentioned above. Find out about Morningstar's editorial policies.