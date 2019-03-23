-20.69% That was Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth ’s (POAGX) fourth-quarter 2018 return. Russ Kinnel takes a look at the best- and worst-performing Morningstar Medalists during that period.

Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog ), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research, along with some outside news stories.

18 Years

John Rogers has owned Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) for nearly this long in Ariel Fund (ARGFX). He talks with Morningstar analyst Christopher Franz about why this stock remains an excellent long-term holding.

7 out of 10

The number of our Ultimate Stock-Pickers’ top-10 dividend-yielding stocks that are undervalued by our metrics. The Ultimate Stock Pickers team shares the top and most widely held dividend payers among our elite group of managers.

$37.3 billion

How much investors poured into taxable-bond funds last month. Kevin McDevitt talks about why and examines other flows-related data.

4.09%

The forward dividend yield of Exxon Mobil (XOM), the top holding in the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus Index. Susan Dziubinski takes a look some attractively priced dividend payers in the index today.

About 40

That’s the total number of holdings in the forthcoming Vanguard Global ESG Select Stock fund. Jon Hale gives his take on the latest entrant in the growing field of funds with sustainable mandates.

$6,000

That’s how much you can contribute to a Roth IRA annually if your income falls below certain thresholds. Karen Wallace examines the pros and cons of using a Roth IRA to save for college versus a 529 plan.

3

That’s the total number of funds Christine Benz uses in her new retirement bucket portfolios for minimalists.

$500 billion

That's the addressable market for Lyft and other ride-sharing services. Ali Mogharabi analyzes the firm's upcoming IPO.

Most Popular Articles

Most Popular Videos

Most Requested Stock Quotes

Boeing

Apple

Amazon.com

Microsoft

AT&T

Most Requested Fund Quotes

Vanguard 500 Index

Fidelity Contrafund

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth

Fidelity 500

Most Requested ETF Quotes

SPDR S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Invesco QQQ Trust

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF