Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research, along with some outside news stories.
$718 Billion
That’s the 2020 budget proposal number the Department of Defense submitted to Congress. Chris Higgins takes a look at which companies stand to benefit most.
11
Only 11 small-cap-focused mutual funds and exchange-traded funds earn our top Morningstar Analyst Rating of Gold. Susan Dziubinski takes a look at the list.
2034
Social Security’s combined retirement and disability trust funds are forecast to be exhausted this year. Contributor Mark Miller takes a look at some of the latest fixes being talked about in Washington.
$5,500
That’s the contribution limit for those under age 50 who’d like to contribute to an IRA for 2018. Christine Benz offers her tips to those making last-minute IRA contributions.
5%
Vanguard's latest report about defined-contribution plan participant behavior shows that just 5% of employees in the firm’s administered plans had concentrated positions in employer stock in 2017, down from 11% a decade earlier. Christine Benz discusses why holding your employer’s stock in your retirement plan is usually bad idea.
8800
That’s the IRS Form number you’ll need if you’re eligible for the saver’s credit for 2018. Karen Wallace reviews this credit and 11 other deductions and credits you shouldn’t overlook.
62.49%
Although SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) has almost all of its assets domiciled in the United States, just 62.49% of revenue from the companies in the portfolio originates in the United States. Gabrielle Dibenedetto illustrates how some U.S. equity ETFs are more global than investors might think.
Most Popular Articles
10 Funds Get Downgraded in February
11 Exceptional Small-Cap Funds
4 Downgrades Highlight Fundamental Weakening
The Biggest Mutual Fund Companies Have Indeed Been Better
13 Stocks to Buy on a Dip
Most Popular Videos
2 Undervalued Stocks with Strong, Secure Dividends
A Strong Inflation Hedge From Vanguard
The Recipe for Finding Fantastic Funds
This Gold-Rated Fund Follows Its Rules
6 Tips for Last-Minute IRA Contributions
Most Requested Stock Quotes
Boeing
Apple
Amazon.com
AT&T
CVS Health
Most Requested Fund Quotes
Vanguard 500 Index
Fidelity Contrafund
T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index
Fidelity 500 Index
Morningstar.com does not own shares in any of the securities mentioned above. Find out about Morningstar's editorial policies.