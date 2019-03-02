Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research, along with some outside news stories.
7
Russ Kinnel took a look at seven of the biggest fund manager changes so far this year. He says the shocker from T. Rowe Price tops them all.
6
Karen Wallace looked into 529 plans, one of the most popular college savings vehicles. She offers six must-know facts on the mechanics of 529s.
10
John Rekenthaler gave his take on the Jason Zweig column about 401k(s). Rekenthaler says the call for required retirement plans should apply to all employees, not just 10 or more.
3
Ben Johnson reviewed the Vanguard ETF fee news and gave his thoughts on cutting through the noise. He offers three things to be aware of amid these fee wars.
8
Susan Dziubinski examined some undervalued companies with 'exponential' growth potential. She took a close look at eight leaders within our technology themes.
Morningstar.com does not own shares in any of the securities mentioned above. Find out about Morningstar's editorial policies.