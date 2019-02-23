Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research, along with some outside news stories.
Negative 16.1%
Alec Lucas says it's time to buy emerging markets, after the typical diversified emerging-markets Morningstar Category fund shed 16.1% in 2018. He offers four ideas for betting on a rebound.
2014
Flows news brought a surprise: In January, the relative flows of passive funds fared worse than their active counterparts for the first time since January 2014, says Kevin McDevitt. U.S. equity funds had modest outflows of $3.8 billion overall. On balance, these outflows came from passive U.S. equity funds, while active flows were flat.
1910
Although Mark Twain was able to predict his date of death in 1910, planning for life expectancy isn't that easy for the rest of us. Contributor Mark Miller looks at longevity assumptions used most in retirement plans to see if they're realistic.
$50,000
Many people are questioning their lower tax refund this year, which Karen Wallace explains is due to less tax being withheld from paychecks. She does the math on how withholding works based on a $50,000 salary.
4
Susan Dziubinski takes a look at the top 10 holdings of three of our favorite dividend-growth stock fund managers. She found three stocks that make the top 10 in two of the funds and one stock among the top holdings for all three funds.
