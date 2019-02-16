Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research, along with some outside news stories.
7
A smattering of closed domestic- and foreign-stock focused Morningstar Medalists have reopened lately, many of which suffered outflows after a period of underperformance. But our analysts remain positive on their prospects and their managers.
351
Jon Hale examined ESG funds over the past year and found growth in number and size; record net flows; and strong relative performance. His data shows that the number of sustainable funds offered to U.S. investors at the end of 2018 and included in this year's Sustainable Funds Landscape report was 351, up from 235 in last year's report.
2010
The departure of Henry Ellenbogen, manager of T. Rowe Price New Horizons, was announced Thursday. The fund's Morningstar Analyst Rating of Gold is Under Review. Ellenbogen joined T. Rowe Price as a media and telecom analyst in 2001 and took over this fund in 2010.
$7,000
Karen Wallace looked into claiming dependent exemptions on your taxes this year. She explains how $7,000 in credits equates to $28,350 in lost deductions.
$1
CenturyLink's performance news was overshadowed by an announcement that it will cut its annual dividend to $1 per share from $2.16. Matthew Dolgin says that although the dividend cut may be painful for shareholders, we believe it's a good long-term move.
