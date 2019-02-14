A Star Manager Is Leaving T. Rowe Price

Henry Ellenbogen, T. Rowe Price's CIO for U.S. equity growth and the manager of T. Rowe Price New Horizons (PRNHX), will leave the firm effective March 31, 2019. The fund's Morningstar Analyst Rating of Gold is Under Review.

Ellenbogen joined T. Rowe Price as a media and telecom analyst in 2001 and took over this fund in 2010 following a successful four-year stint comanaging T. Rowe Price Media & Telecommunications. His departure is a huge loss for the fund. Ellenbogen proved himself as a skilled manager, deftly investing the strategy's massive asset base across both public and private companies, leading to eye-popping results. He and his associate portfolio manager Barry Henderson will depart by March 31, though they haven't announced future plans.