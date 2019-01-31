A 7-Point Risk Drill for Your Portfolio

For investors who had gotten comfy with their portfolios after nearly a decade's worth of gains, the fourth quarter of 2018 was a wake-up call. Double-digit losses on U.S. and foreign stocks prompted heretofore complacent investors to check up on how much risk they're taking.

But where to start? The first step for many investors in the wake of a market shakeup is to make a beeline for the holdings that have endured the biggest losses and give them a trim or even cut them altogether. But I prefer a more systematic checkup of your portfolio's problem spots, and I'd argue the time is just right. Stocks have enjoyed a nice comeback so far in January, with major U.S. and foreign stock indexes up 6% so far this year. Assessing your portfolio in a tranquil, upward-trending market helps ensure that any changes you make will be well-considered rather than panic-induced.

As you do so, here are the key questions to ask yourself.

Does my stock/bond cash mix make sense given my life stage?

Your portfolio's stock/bond/cash split will have the biggest impact on its risk/reward profile, but many investors don't know where to start when it comes to setting their asset allocations.

If you don't have an asset-allocation target in mind, this article provides some ways to think about that question. I often throw out Morningstar's Lifetime Allocation indexes and good-quality target-date funds like Vanguard Target Retirement Series and BlackRock LifePath Index Target Date Fund Series as quickie checks on the reasonableness of an asset allocation. But some investors who are saving for retirement may not be good candidates for off-the-shelf financial guidance; this article discusses some of the outlier situations that would call for higher or lower equity weightings.

Armed with a target for your asset allocation, you can then check up on the reasonableness of your own positioning. If you have saved your portfolio in Morningstar.com's Portfolio Manager, you can use the X-Ray functionality to view your true asset-class exposures. If you haven't saved a portfolio, you can use Instant X-Ray. (Clicking "Save as a Portfolio" after entering the holdings in Instant X-Ray is the most straightforward way to save a portfolio on the site; that way you can track your portfolio's performance and allocations on an ongoing basis.)

Hands-off investors may be surprised to find that even with stocks' recent losses, their portfolios are equity-heavy relative to their targets, thanks to the fact that stocks have trumped bonds over the past decade. A portfolio that was 60% stock/40% bond a decade ago would be 81% equity/19% bond today. For investors getting close to retirement, in particular, de-risking the portfolio by lightening up on stocks and adding the proceeds to high-quality bonds may in fact be the right course of action, as discussed here.

Do I have enough cash on hand to tide me through emergency situations?

In addition to checking up on your portfolio's asset-class and subasset-class exposure, your portfolio risk assessment should include a check on your liquid reserves, which may or may not show up in your X-Ray view. (If you'd like to include cash as part of the X-Ray view of your portfolio in Morningstar's Portfolio Manager, use the symbol "CASH$" or enter the ticker for any money market mutual funds that you hold.)

For retirees, I typically recommend holding one to two years' worth of living expenses in true cash instruments. The baseline for people still working is three to six months' worth of living expenses in cash, but if you're a contractor, earn a high income, are the sole earner in your household, or work in a more specialized career path (or all of the above), you should target a year's worth of cash as an ongoing cushion.

Once you've right-sized your cash cushion, also take a look at whether you're earning as much income on those accounts as you can. Not doing so isn't a risk per se, but it does exact an opportunity cost. This article discusses how to find the best balance of yield and safety on your cash instruments.

Am I taking big risks with my equity holdings?

In addition to assessing your portfolio's baseline stock/bond exposure, also check up on the complexion of your equity portfolio. Is your stock portfolio listing heavily toward value or growth, small stocks or large? Do you have a lot riding on a single sector? Here again, X-Ray can help you see how you're positioned. If you've been hands-off with your portfolio, it's a good bet that your portfolio's style-box exposure is tilting toward large- and mid-cap growth stocks and away from value and smaller stocks. For some context, the U.S. market currently has about 24% in each of the large-cap style boxes, 6% in each of the mid-cap squares, and 3% in each of the small-cap boxes. Not everyone needs to have a portfolio that mirrors those exposures, but it's helpful to be aware if you're making big bets on a given part of the market. On the sector front, technology stocks have enjoyed a monster rally, so portfolios may also be overweight in that sector.

Also check up on your equity portfolio's ratio of U.S./foreign stocks. Foreign names have dramatically underperformed U.S. over nearly every trailing period; if you haven't rebalanced, it's a good bet your weighting overseas is lower than you intended it to be. While foreign stocks may incur more volatility than U.S., many market experts believe that their upside potential over the next decade is better.

Are my bond holdings likely to deliver in the clutch?

In addition to checking the size of your bond position, also take a closer look at the types of bond holdings you own. Higher-risk bond types like emerging markets and high-yield bonds have generally outperformed high-quality bonds over the past five years, but that pattern may not persist into the future. More important, lower-quality bond types often behave in sympathy with stocks during downdrafts, so they may not provide the same diversification benefits that high-quality bonds do, despite lower quality bonds' typical yield advantage. The fourth quarter of 2018 was a vivid case in point: High-yield bond funds lost an average of 4.3% that quarter, while the Bloomberg Barclays Aggregate Index, which is high quality, gained 1.6%. For most investors, sturdy high-quality short- and/or intermediate-term bond funds should be the linchpins of their bond portfolios; retired or soon-to-retire investors should also consider a stake in Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities. This article discusses how to conduct a "risk" drill of your bond holdings to make sure they'll provide ballast in an equity-market shock.

Are high costs cutting into my returns?

One underdiscussed yet easy-to-control risk is overpaying for investments. In contrast to that too aggressive holding that only costs you when stocks hit the skids, overpaying takes a bite out of your returns year after year. Investors seem to be waking up to the importance of cheaping out with their investments, as evidenced by dramatic inflows into low-cost index products, especially ETFs. Morningstar's lists of mutual fund and ETF medalist funds have been assembled with expenses as a key emphasis. But don't stop your cost due diligence with at the product level. Also take a close look at any brokerage commissions, account-maintenance fees, and advisory fees that you're paying for your various accounts. Some of these expenses may be unavoidable, but you want to be sure you're receiving good value for your money. This article discusses how to conduct a cost audit of your portfolio.

Am I ceding more to taxes than I need to?

Like investment-related costs, taxes are another source of return "leakage," and in turn another source of risk for your portfolio. A key first step in not paying more investment-related taxes than you need to is to take advantage of all of the tax-sheltered savings vehicles that you have available to you: IRAs, company-provided retirement savings plans (SEP-IRAs or solo 401(k)s for self-employed folks), and 529s for college savings. And if you have taxable (i.e., non-tax-sheltered investments, make sure you've populated them with investments that reduce the drag of taxes on an ongoing basis. This article walks you through conducting a tax audit of your portfolio.

Are my own behaviors hurting my results?

This is a harder risk factor to check up on, because it's so much less tangible. But in aggregate, investors often undermine their own results because they fall prey to the greed-fear cycle: They load up on risky investments when they're performing well, then dump them after they've fallen and are potentially due for a comeback. Morningstar's director of manager research Russ Kinnel monitors this phenomenon with his annual "Mind the Gap" study, where he examines funds' dollar-weighted returns (i.e., investors' actual profits, factoring in the timing of their purchases and sales) relative to funds' published total returns. The good news is that the behavior gap has been shrinking lately across many categories, but investors are still undermining their results with poor timing in categories like international equities and municipal bonds. If, after honest reflection, you know you've made investment decisions that you've regretted in hindsight, delegating your investment decision-making to a professional advisor may be money well spent. Alternatively, you might consider taking an ultrahands-off approach via a simple all-in-one stock/bond fund. Morningstar's investor return research has consistently demonstrated that investors use such products well, capturing a large share of their actual returns.

Am I doing my share?

Finally, the mother of all portfolio risks is running out, either because you didn't save enough during your working years or you withdrew too much too early in your retirement. If you're in accumulation mode, the most important part of your portfolio risk assessment is a check on whether your current portfolio balance, along with expected additional contributions over your time horizon, puts you on track to reach your financial goals. Rules of thumb can be a good starting point. If you're a younger accumulator, these benchmarks provided by Fidelity Investments can help you see if you need to step up your contributions.

If you're closer to retirement, you can run your portfolio through the 4% guideline: Is 4% of your anticipated kitty at the outset of retirement going to provide you with enough income to augment what you're getting from certain sources of income such as Social Security and/or a pension? If you're already retired, use this opportunity to check up on your current spending rate. Is it in line with your target, or is some belt-tightening in order? This article provides some guidance on in-retirement spending rates.