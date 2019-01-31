12 Battle-Tested, Low-Volatility Funds

Want to make sure your portfolio's risk level is in line with what you can handle? That's easy--check up on your portfolio's mix of stocks relative to safer assets like bonds and cash. A bad year for bonds, the saying goes, is like a bad day for stocks. So if you want your portfolio to have some insulation against big stock market drops--especially important as retirement approaches--the best way to do that is to get some bonds and/or cash.

That said, you can also reduce your portfolio's risk level by tweaking the types of stocks and bonds you hold, making room for one or two holdings that have managed to hold up better than their counterparts in periods of market duress. You wouldn't want a portfolio composed entirely of low-risk stock and bond funds, because risk protection usually comes at the expense of return potential. But given that both the stock and bond markets have rallied for the better part of a decade, it doesn't seem like a bad time to carve out some space for lower-risk options, especially if you're closing in on retirement.

Academic research has pointed to the virtue of low-volatility stocks, and a bumper crop of exchange-traded funds have arrived to invest in that market segment; Alex Bryan, Morningstar's director of passive strategies research, discusses the thesis behind low-volatility stocks and shares some favorite ETFs in this video.

But most of the low-volatility ETFs weren't around during the last financial crisis. To help home in on some top-quality lower-risk stock and bond funds that have been battle-tested across a variety of economic environments, I used Morningstar's Direct software to focus on a statistic called Maximum Drawdown, which depicts the biggest loss a fund has endured over a given period. I chose the past 15 years--January 2004 through December 2018--which encompasses the financial crisis and a variety of other economic shocks. By extension, funds had to have track records of at least 15 years to be included in this screen. I ranked Morningstar's medalist funds and ETFs by this measure.

Not surprisingly, the funds with the lowest max drawdowns tend to cluster in categories we know to be low-risk: short-term, high-quality bond funds, as well as large-cap, dividend-focused equity funds. Here are some of the funds with the lowest max drawdowns over this (admittedly arbitrary) 15-year period. I've included 15-year annualized returns alongside the drawdowns to illustrate the interplay between low volatility and returns.

Bond Funds

FPA New Income (FPNIX)

Analyst Rating: Bronze

Max Drawdown: -0.85% (5/2013-8/2013)

15-Year Return: 2.58%

This has long been one of the most preservation-minded bond funds: Its aim is to deliver positive returns of 100 basis points beyond CPI over five-year periods and positive returns over 12-month stretches. Its worst loss over the past 15 years was a 0.85% drop during 2013's "taper tantrum," but it still managed to post a small gain for the whole of the year. Indeed, senior analyst Eric Jacobson notes that the fund has notched 30 years of positive returns, a function of its typically short duration and focus on high-quality credits. Its strong results in 2018, a period that tested many bond funds, is further testament to its risk-conscious approach.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index (VBIRX)/(BSV)

Analyst Rating: Silver

Max Drawdown: -1.85% (4/2004-5/2004)

15-Year Return: 2.65% (VBIRX)

With a short duration and a portfolio that's heavy on Treasury bonds, it's not surprising that losses have been few and far between here. Performance hasn't looked particularly distinguished in recent years, largely because more credit-sensitive peers have shone more brightly. But in an equity-market shock that features a flight to quality, the fund is apt to do a good job of holding its ground. Low costs help ensure that it closely tracks its benchmark, Bloomberg Barclays US 1–5 Year Government/Credit Float Adjusted Index.

Fidelity Limited-Term Municipal Income (FSTFX)

Analyst Rating: Silver

Max Drawdown: -2.42% (8/2016-11/2016)

15-Year Return: 2.31%

The municipal-bond market has experienced incredibly tranquil results for the past 15 years, such that many of the lowest "max drawdown" slots for bond funds were occupied by muni funds, especially short-term options like this one. Senior analyst Beth Foos notes that the team is concerned with delivering on shareholders' expectations of safety, so they avoid risky pockets of the muni market as well as derivatives that can add to volatility. The fund recently experienced a downgrade, to Silver, to reflect that its expense ratio is now just merely average, but it's still a solid option.

T. Rowe Price Tax-Free Short-Intermediate (PRFSX)

Analyst Rating: Silver

Max Drawdown: -2.56% (8/2016-11/2016)

15-Year Return: 2.32%

This fund typically courts a bit more duration risk than its short-term muni peers and also ventures into midquality bonds. Nonetheless, the fund is cautious in other ways; management avoids risky parts of the muni market like tobacco bonds, for example, Thanks to that approach, the fund has managed to keep actual losses to a minimum, a testament to its seasoned management team and disciplined process. Like Fidelity Limited-Term Municipal Income, this fund's fees are merely so-so relative to its peers.

Stock/Bond Funds

Vanguard LifeStrategy Income (VASIX)

Analyst Rating: Gold

Max Drawdown: -15.50% (12/2007-2/2009)

15-Year Return: 4.30%

Nearly all allocation and pure stock funds exhibited their highest max drawdowns during the great financial crisis--the period from late 2007 through early 2009. But this fund's losses were shallower than most stock/bond funds. That's because its asset allocation is mild relative to other allocation funds; it stakes just 20% in stock index funds (both U.S. and non-U.S.) and the remainder of the portfolio in a globally diversified bond portfolio. The trade-off is that returns have been muted: Over the past 15 years, it has gained just 60 basis points more per year than a total bond market index fund. That said, it may be appropriate for investors who are primarily concerned with capital preservation and need only modest growth.

Fidelity Freedom Income (FFFAX)

Analyst Rating: Silver

Max Drawdown: -16.21% (11/2007-2/2009)

15-Year Return: 3.80%

This fund's asset allocation profile is similar to Vanguard LifeStrategy Income. It currently stakes less than 20% of assets in stocks with the remainder of the portfolio in bonds and cash. Jeff Holt, a director in Morningstar's manager research group, gives this and the other Fidelity target-date funds plaudits for their thoughtful approach to asset allocation and strong bench of managers running the underlying funds. Because of its focus on capital preservation and small equity weighting, long-term results have been extremely muted.

Vanguard Wellesley Income (VWIAX)

Analyst Rating: Gold

Max Drawdown: -18.82% (11/2007-2/2009)

15-Year Return: 6.51%

With a roughly 35% equity stake, this Morningstar reader favorite invests a bit more in stocks than the aforementioned allocation funds. It has offered investors an extremely smooth ride over its nearly 50-year history, an outgrowth of its focus on high-quality bonds and value-priced, dividend-paying equities. The fund also boasts an impressive yield relative to its peers, thanks to its income orientation and a 0.23% price tag, which ensures that more income flows through to shareholders.

U.S. Equity Funds

American Century Equity Income (TWEIX)

Analyst Rating: Silver

Max Drawdown: -34.35% (11/2017-2/2009)

15-Year Return: 7.32%

While this fund lands in a pure equity category, large value, it makes room for convertible bonds and preferred stock. That asset-class positioning, combined with a focus on value-priced dividend-paying stocks, has led to a smooth ride over lead manager Phil Davidson's 20-year history here. Senior analyst Greg Carlson characterizes the fund as "easy to own," noting that it has outperformed its peers in every major market downturn since 2000.

Royce Special Equity (RYSEX)

Analyst Rating: Silver

Max Drawdown: -34.55% (7/2007-2/2009)

15-Year Return: 7.52%

Investors often associate small caps with higher volatility, but this small-cap value fund's track record demonstrates that's not necessarily the case. Lead manager Charlie Dreifus and comanager Steven McBoyle focus on low-debt small-cap firms and scrutinize financial statements; the resulting portfolio is compact and often includes cash when they can't find firms that meet their criteria. The fund has historically lagged its peers in ebullient rallies and earned its keep on the downside. In 2018, for example, a terrible year for small-value stocks, its 10% loss was roughly 6 percentage points better than its typical peer's.

Vanguard Dividend Growth (VDIGX)

Analyst Rating: Silver

Max Drawdown: -37.95% (11/2007-2/2009)

15-Year Return: 8.97%

This closed large-blend fund focuses on a high-quality subset of U.S. companies: cash-rich firms with sustainable competitive advantages and the wherewithal to increase their dividends over time. That focus has typically led to above-market returns in periods of equity weakness, and 2018 was a case in point: It managed to stay in the black even as the S&P 500 shed more than 4%. While this fund has been closed to new investors since mid-2016, index fund Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ((VDADX)/(VIG)) employs a similar strategy.

International Equity Funds

Tweedy, Browne Global Value (TBGVX)

Analyst Rating: Bronze

Max Drawdown: -47.05% (11/2007-2/2009)

15-Year Return: 6.67%

This fund has long set the standard for low-risk equity management overseas. Its policy of hedging the bulk of its foreign currency exposure into the dollar has helped take the edge off, as has its focus on buying high-quality companies at a reasonable price. Management will hold cash when it can’t identify enough companies that meet its criteria. All of those traits have contributed to excellent downside performance; it has the lowest risk scores in the foreign large-value group.

American Funds EuroPacific Growth (AEGFX)

Analyst Rating: Gold

Max Drawdown: -51.30% (11/2007-2/2009)

15-Year Return: 6.62%

While most of the lowest-volatility international offerings are world-stock funds, meaning they own U.S. and foreign stocks, this venerable fund is one of the lowest-volatility offerings composed almost entirely of foreign stocks. Nor does the fund shy away from emerging markets equities, typically the most volatile segment of the foreign-stock universe. The multimanager fund encompasses a variety of investment styles, ranging from concentrated growth approaches to value-leaning styles. Raising cash helped buffer results during the financial crisis: Its 41% 2008 loss, while steep in absolute terms, placed it in the top 20% of foreign large-blend funds.