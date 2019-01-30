Morningstar's Top Fund Picks for Taxable Portfolios

Equity funds in Morningstar's database posted a median annualized return of 11.49% over the past decade. Meanwhile, the median tax cost ratio of that same group of funds was 1.14%.

That means that an investor in the highest tax bracket who owned the median fund and held it for a decade in a taxable account would have ceded almost exactly 10% of her returns to taxes. And that assumes that the investor didn't sell at the end of the period, but rather simply bought and held; the 1.14% per annum tax-cost ratio was simply her carrying cost for the fund and doesn't factor in any taxes due upon the sale. The fact that many actively managed equity funds have been seeing redemptions has exacerbated capital gains tax bills for many investors, as discussed here , jacking up tax-cost ratios.

Granted, it's not a good idea to hold taxable bond funds in a taxable account if you're a high-income investor, but the tax-efficiency statistics are even worse for bond funds. That’s because the majority of the return that bonds earn consists of income rather than capital gains, and income is taxed at the ordinary income tax rate versus the lower capital gains rate. The typical taxable bond fund returned 4.54% over the past 10 years and had a tax-cost ratio of 1.30%. That means that for investors in the highest tax bracket who bought and held a taxable bond fund in a taxable account (again, usually not advisable), more than a fourth of their returns would have gone to taxes.

Some investors might assume that paying taxes is simply the cost of earning good returns. And it's certainly true that good asset location can help reduce the drag of taxes. For example, by holding taxable bonds in their tax-sheltered accounts, investors will only be on the hook for taxes when they pull money out, not for any income their bonds or bond funds kick off during their holding periods. (Investors in Roth IRAs won't owe any taxes at all upon withdrawal in retirement, provided they've minded their p's and q's.)

Investors can also help reduce their tax bills by maintaining a tight focus on tax-efficient funds for their taxable accounts. Individual stocks can be a good fit as taxable holdings: The investor will be subject to tax on any dividends the stocks pay out but won't have to contend with the kinds of capital gains distributions that have bedeviled many investors in actively managed stock funds.

Mutual funds and ETFs can be quite tax-efficient, too; the key is to choose carefully. For equity investors, traditional index funds and ETFs tend to do a good job at limiting taxable capital gains; tax-managed mutual funds can also be a good choice. On the fixed-income side, municipal-bond funds can be a good fit for the taxable accounts of investors in higher tax brackets.

Here's a rundown of some of Morningstar analysts' favorite tax-efficient funds and ETFs for core equity and bond exposure.

Top Tax-Efficient Funds for U.S. Equity Exposure ETFs: Exchanged-traded equity funds have taken off in popularity in recent years, in part because of their ability to reduce limit taxable capital gains. Not every ETF is tax-efficient, but broadly diversified core equity ETFs manage to reduce capital gains distributions thanks to their very low turnover as well as the ETF structure, outlined here. All of Morningstar's top-rated plain-vanilla core equity ETFs have superb tax efficiency: Their tax-cost ratios of between 0.40% and 0.60% over the past five- and 10-year periods show that they've ceded about half as much--and in some cases even less--to taxes than the typical equity mutual fund. Among Morningstar's top tax-efficient core ETFs are iShares Core S&P 500 ETF 500 (IVV), iShares Core S&P Total US Stock Mkt ETF (ITOT), Schwab U.S. Broad Market (SCHB), Vanguard S&P 500 (VOO), and Vanguard Total Stock Market (VTI). Investors could also hold separate small-, mid-, and large-cap ETFs; iShares, Schwab, and Vanguard all field cheap and excellent versions. However, the main reason for holding discrete building blocks for each capitalization band is to rebalance among them, but doing so will tend to trigger more frequent selling--and in turn capital gains realization--than is ideal.

Traditional Index Funds: Traditional index funds benefit from the chief factor that makes equity ETFs tax efficient, and that's very low turnover. Thus, most of Morningstar's favorite core index funds are fine tax-efficient picks, especially Vanguard Total Stock Market Index (VTSAX) and Vanguard 500 Index (VFIAX). From a tax-efficiency perspective, these funds benefit from the fact that they're share classes of the firm’s ETFs, as discussed here. Gold-rated Schwab S&P 500 Index (SWPPX) also has fine long-term tax-efficiency numbers, but its recent stats are less impressive.

Tax-Managed Funds: Although they've been eclipsed by "popular kid" ETFs in recent years, the small subset of tax-managed funds have historically done a terrific job of limiting taxable capital gains. Vanguard's suite of tax-managed funds, including Vanguard Tax-Managed Capital Appreciation (VTCLX), Vanguard Tax-Managed Small Cap (VTMSX), and Vanguard Tax-Managed Balanced (VTMFX), is a standout in this small group. Its funds closely track indexes so benefit from low turnover; they also layer on additional tax-management techniques such as tax-loss harvesting and downplaying dividend payers. Their expense ratios are ultralow and their tax-cost ratios are on par with or even lower than comparable ETFs. I used Vanguard Tax-Managed Capital Appreciation and Small Cap in my core model tax-efficient Bucket portfolios for retired investors.

Top Tax-Efficient Funds for Non-U.S. Equity Exposure ETFs: Foreign-stock ETFs have all of the structural tax-efficiency benefits that U.S. stocks do, but their tax-cost ratios tend to be a bit higher for one key reason: Foreign companies often pay higher dividends than U.S. companies, and those year-in, year-out payments lead to higher tax bills. For example, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) has a 12-month dividend yield of 3.26%, versus 2.04% for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI). Accordingly, foreign stock ETFs' tax-cost ratios are higher than U.S. ETFs; over the past three-, five-, and 10-year periods, tax-cost ratios have run between 0.70% and 0.90% versus 0.40% to 0.60% for core U.S. ETFs. Even so, broad foreign-stock ETFs are appreciably more tax-efficient than actively managed funds. Among Morningstar's favorite foreign-stock ETFs are Vanguard FTSE ex-US, Vanguard Total International Stock Market Index (VXUS), and iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS). All receive Gold ratings currently.



Traditional Index Funds: Many of the same caveats that apply to foreign-stock ETFs also apply to foreign-stock index funds. They enjoy low tax-cost ratios relative to actively managed products, but tend to have worse tax-cost ratios than U.S. index funds and ETFs due to higher dividends on foreign stocks. Among Morningstar's favorite core international index funds are Vanguard Total International Stock Market Index (VTIAX) and Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US (VFWAX), both Gold-rated.

Top Tax-Efficient Picks for Bond Exposure Municipal Bond Funds: For investors in higher tax brackets (over 24%) who want to hold bonds in their taxable accounts, a municipal bond fund can be a good fit. While index funds dominated the preceding discussions of tax-efficient equity investing, Morningstar's analysts tend to favor low-cost active management for the municipal-bond space. Fidelity's muni funds have long rated among Morningstar's favorites, including Fidelity Intermediate Municipal Income (FLTMX), Fidelity Municipal Income (FHIGX), and Fidelity Tax-Free Bond (FTABX), all Gold-rated. T. Rowe Price's municipal funds also earn the highest rating, including T. Rowe Price Summit Municipal Income (PRINX), T. Rowe Price Summit Municipal Intermediate (PRSMX), and T. Rowe Price Tax-Free Income (PRTAX).