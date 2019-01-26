Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research, along with some outside news stories.
4.8%
Morningstar's Tony Thomas looked at our contrarian investment strategy, which has been going strong for 25 years. Investors who bought 1998's unloved categories and rebalanced through the years earned 4.8% annualized through December 2018, he says.
10
Susan Dziubinski examined our Wide-Moat Focus Index. After the most recent reconstitution on Dec. 21, half of the portfolio added 15 positions and eliminated 15. She also noted the 10 cheapest stocks as of Jan. 17.
2%
Christine Benz analyzed the performance last year of the Bucket strategy to see if the cash holding did its job. She found that the real standout in her Aggressive Bucket Portfolio last year was cash, gaining almost 2%.
$5.5 billion
Jon Hale says ESG funds bucked the trend, with U.S.-domiciled open-end and exchange-traded funds that practice sustainable investing attracting nearly $5.5 billion in net flows last year. He says that's the third straight year of record annual net flows to sustainable funds.
2
Karen Wallace breaks down two ways to lower your taxes when paying for college. She shows the differences in the American Opportunity Tax Credit or the Lifetime Learning Credit.
Morningstar.com does not own shares in any of the securities mentioned above. Find out about Morningstar's editorial policies.