Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research, along with some outside news stories.
29
Equities are starting to look attractive. The median stock in our global coverage universe traded at a 14% discount to our fair value estimate at year's end. Susan Dziubinski found 29 undervalued stocks across sectors that are among our analysts' best ideas.
5
Ben Johnson advises investors to keep a big-picture view in the face of market volatility. He offers an image to help frame the potential value of longer evaluation periods. It shows that returns for Vanguard Balanced Index were negative in just five of the 25 calendar years on the chart.
30
John Rekenthaler recently marked 30 years with Morningstar. He took the opportunity to wonder what investment advice he would give to his younger self.
7%
Christine Benz says that even though predicting the market is folly, investors need some type of market-return forecast to craft a financial plan. She surveyed market experts both inside and outside of Morningstar for their return expectations. BlackRock Investment Institute's 7% median expected return for U.S. stocks put it at the high end of our sampling.
11
Karen Wallace found 11 tax deductions that are still available in addition to the standard deduction. The higher standard deduction amounts for the 2018 tax year mean most people will not itemize their deductions.
Most Popular Articles
- Your 2019 Financial To-Do List
- Stock Market Outlook: Global Equities Are Starting to Look Attractive
- 29 Undervalued Stocks
- Experts Forecast Long-Term Stock and Bond Returns
- A Tough Time for All International-Stock Funds in 2018
Most Popular Videos
- 3 Ways to Cope During Tough Markets
- Vanguard's 2018 Winners and Losers
- Apple Shares Look Attractive
- 3 Newly Reopened Funds for the New Year
- Don't Get Tripped Up by These Tax Reporting Missteps
Most Requested Stock Quote
Apple
Amazon
AT&T
Microsoft
Berkshire Hathaway
Most Requested Fund Quotes
Vanguard 500 Index
Fidelity Contrafund
T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index
Fidelity 500 Index
Most Requested ETF Quotes
SPDR S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF
Morningstar.com does not own shares in any of the securities mentioned above. Find out about Morningstar's editorial policies.