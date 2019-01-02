2018 Fund Category and Index Performance Data

Morningstar's analysts have provided in-depth reviews and outlooks across equity sector, fund categories, and private markets. Their takes are below along with quarter-end fund category and index data.

Morningstar's Quarter-End Coverage

Stock Market Outlook: Global Equities Are Starting to Look Attractive

Basic Materials: Fewer Buying Opportunities Than in Most Sectors

Communication Services: Attractive, Sustainable Yields on Offer

Consumer Cyclical: Firms That Blur the Lines of Digital and Physical Set to Excel