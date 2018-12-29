3 As the year winds down, investors may be thinking about rebalancing their portfolios. Susan Dziubinski recaps some of our fund picks in three areas where investors may need or want to dedicate dollars: large-cap value, foreign, and high-quality stock funds.

Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog ), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research, along with some outside news stories.

4

Although he pretty much has his bases covered with the funds he wants, Russ Kinnel says a mutual fund would be a good gift. He found three niche funds and one core fund that would help to round out his portfolio.

1,086.25

The Dow Jones Industrial Average had an historic day Wednesday, when it ended with a gain of 1,086.25 points, or 5%, at 22,878.45. It was the strongest one-day gain since March 23, 2009.

653.17

But on Christmas Eve, the markets featured the lowest closes since 2017, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 653.17 points, or 2.9%, lower, while the S&P 500 index was down 2.01%.

90%

With changes to the tax law in effect, many fewer people will be itemizing their taxes this time. Baird's Tim Steffen says about 70% of people took the standard deduction in the past, but that it could go as high as 90% now.

Most Popular Articles

Most Popular Videos

Most Requested Stock Quote

Apple

Amazon

AT&T

Exxon Mobil

Microsoft

Most Requested Fund Quotes

Vanguard 500 Index

Fidelity Contrafund

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth

Vanguard Dividend Growth

Most Requested ETF Quotes

SPDR S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation

Vanguard High Dividend Yield