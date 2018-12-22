$74 Analyst R.J. Hottovy looked into Starbucks , and he says there are several paths for Starbucks to outperform while maintaining healthy shareholder returns. We are leaving our $74 fair value estimate unchanged.

Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog ), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research, along with some outside news stories.

Investors can look for their own versions of a triple threat, depending on the attributes they consider valuable, says Susan Dziubinski. She found nine stocks, for instance, that have wide economic moats and forward yields in excess of 5% that are trading in 4- or 5-star range.

Jon Hale, our director of sustainability research, wrapped up the year with five trends in the ESG field. He notes climate risk, sustainable investing at Blackrock, stewardship, growth of sustainable funds, and sustainable funds' performance as key this year.

2.25% to 2.5%

The Fed met expectations Wednesday by raising its target rate range , now 2.25% to 2.5%. But markets were still roiled as investors fretted about economic growth and how dovish the central bank is really going to be next year.

30%

Apple shares are now squarely in 4-star territory for the first time since late 2016. Analyst Abhinav Davuluri says the firm has fallen more than 30% since October highs as the market has continued to punish the firm for its softer than expected December quarter guidance.





