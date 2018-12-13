5 Portfolio Moves to Consider Before Year End

If you're a disciplined investor who has been spooked by the recent market volatility, you can use your portfolio review as a way to survey the damage--and potentially make some changes--all within the context of your well thought out plan. If conducting such a review is on your to-do list, here are five adjustments to consider making.

I'm a big believer in maintaining an investment policy statement that documents, among other elements, how often you'll review your portfolio and your plan. Although an IPS is no guarantee that you won’t make changes off-cycle, such as when the market is volatile, it should at least serve as a disincentive to do so. My view is that a quarterly, semiannual, or annual portfolio review is plenty for individual investors who are monitoring their own plans.

1. Cut back on stocks … or maybe add them.

Within the past few months, I've heard that it's both time to sell stocks … and it's a buying opportunity. Which road to take (or whether to do nothing at all) depends on you: where your portfolio's asset allocation is today and your proximity to needing your money. If you're getting close to retirement and haven't checked your asset allocation recently, it may in fact be time to lighten up on stocks, as discussed here. But investors who have many years until retirement may want to take advantage of periodic bouts of market weakness to add to equities at (relatively) depressed prices. Foreign stocks have also performed much worse than U.S. over the past three years, so hands-off investors are apt to find that they're light on international. With Brexit uncertainty, French protests, and slowing growth in many emerging markets, topping up international equities will test the discipline of even the contrarians among us, but I suspect it will be rewarded over the next decade.

Start the process of reviewing your asset allocation with Morningstar's X-Ray tool in Portfolio Manager. If you don't have a portfolio saved, Instant X-Ray offers the same basic functionality and is a quick way to save your portfolio on the site for future monitoring. Compare your portfolio's current asset allocation to your targets; if you don't have targets, Morningstar's Lifetime Allocation Indexes or a sturdy target date series, such as Vanguard's or BlackRock's LifePath Index series can serve as a useful starting point.

2. Assess your liquid reserves--quantity and quality.

You might assume that checking your asset allocation begins and ends with a review of your long-term holdings. But cash holdings belong on your portfolio checkup dashboard, too. If you're still earning an income, holding three to six months' of living expenses in liquid reserves is a good starting target. Meanwhile, higher-income workers and those with specialized career paths have reason to shoot for a higher cash cushion, such as a year's worth of expenditures, because it can take longer to replace those jobs if they lose them. For people who are already retired, I like the idea of maintaining a cash cushion equal to one to two years' worth of portfolio withdrawals, to help guard against selling longer-term assets in volatile times. (That's the basis of the Bucket Approach to retirement portfolio management.)

In addition to checking up on the amount of liquid reserves that you hold, also check up on where you're holding that money. A happy side effect of rising interest rates is that cash yields have trended up to 2% or more. If you're settling for substantially less than that, you're leaving money on the table. Online savings accounts are usually among the highest-yielding FDIC-insured instruments, but money market mutual funds, which aren't FDIC-insured, offer decent and improving yields and the convenience of having your cash live side by side with your investment assets. Yields on brokerage sweep accounts, which offer convenience for traders who like to keep cash at the ready, are often stingy on the yield front.

3. Scout around for tax-saving opportunities.

One small silver lining in volatile markets is the possibility of reducing your tax bill, at least a little bit. As many stocks have slid into correction territory recently, you have the opportunity to cut losing positions from your taxable account. You can then lose the loss (the difference between your purchase price, or cost basis, and your sale price) to offset capital gains elsewhere in your portfolio, such as from mutual fund capital gains distributions--ouch). If your losses exceed your gains, you can use them to offset ordinary income of up to $3,000, and those losses can also be carried forward into future years.

As 2018 winds down, foreign stocks and funds, especially those oriented toward small caps and emerging markets, are solid candidates for tax-loss selling. Ditto for energy, precious metals, and natural resources related stocks and funds. Newly purchased technology stocks and funds will also be good tax-loss sale candidates. Just be sure to mind the wash-sale rule, as discussed here.

Investors who are in the 0% tax bracket for capital gains might consider the opposite strategy--pre-emptively sell their winners, as discussed here. In so doing, they won't owe any taxes on the appreciation, provided their adjusted gross income, including the capital gain, doesn't exceed the threshold for 0% capital gains--$38,600 for single filers and $77,200 for married couples filing jointly. They can even re-buy the same securities shortly after, as there's no wash sales rule affecting tax-gain harvesting.

4. Ratchet up your retirement plan contributions.

Many investors set their retirement-plan contribution rates at work and don't adjust them as the years go by. Meanwhile, their salaries drift higher and so do the IRS contribution limits. In 2019, workers younger than 50 will be able to contribute $19,000 to their 401(k)s, 403(b)s, and 457 plan; workers older than 50 can make an additional $6,000 contribution, for a total of $25,000. Even if you can't make the maximum allowable contribution, see if your budget allows at least a small nudge up, as those automatic contributions are one of the most painless ways to increase your savings. (And increasing your savings, of course, is one of the best ways to take control when the market is behaving erratically.)

If you're a high-income worker, don't just stop at maxing out your 401(k) plan. For one thing, it may not be enough, as discussed here. IRA contribution rates are also going up in 2019, to $6,000 for investors younger than 50 and $7,000 to those who are 50-plus; if your IRA contributions are on an auto-invest plan--and that's a great way to make them--it's time to readjust.

Higher-income investors should also note that some retirement plans allow for aftertax contributions, allowing participants to steer additional assets into the plan, above the baseline $19,000/$25,000 contribution limits. In 2019, the maximum allowable amount, including employees' own contributions, matching contributions, and after-tax contributions, is $56,000 for investors younger than 50 and $62,000 for those who are 50-plus. Aftertax 401(k) contributions are particularly advantageous for high-income folks who are making the maximum contribution to their 401(k)s and IRAs and whose 401(k)s offer what's called an in-plan conversion. By making the aftertax contribution and converting those assets to Roth inside the plan, workers can increase the amount of retirement savings that they can withdraw tax-free. This article discusses aftertax 401(k) contributions in greater detail.

5. Hone your charitable giving strategy.

Some of the most radical implications of the new tax laws relate to charitable giving. With the new standard deduction amounts--$12,000 for single filers and $24,000 for married couples filing jointly. That, plus the $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions (including property tax), means that many fewer taxpayers are apt to benefit from itemizing their deductions than in the past. As a result, they won't necessarily receive a tax benefit from making charitable contributions.

One major exception is for investors who are older than 70 1/2 and therefore subject to required minimum distributions; they can take advantage of what's called a qualified charitable distribution to receive a tax break on their contributions. Non-RMD-subject investors can and should consider bunching their charitable contributions together into a single year in which they'll be able to itemize their deductions. Donor-advised funds, discussed here, can be particularly useful in that context.