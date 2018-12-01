Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research, along with some outside news stories.
11
While tech stocks as a group are about 10% undervalued, we found 11 tech names with narrow or wide economic moats remain overvalued according to our metrics. These are high-quality businesses; they're just not trading at appealing levels today.
10%
Comcast is one of our favorite companies in the U.S. telecom industry and the only one that we rate wide moat, says analyst Michael Hodel. He thinks Comcast shares are attractive, trading at about a 10% discount to our $42 fair value estimate.
70 1/2
Retirement expert Ed Slott says qualified charitable distributions are one of his favorite provisions, but not enough people take advantage of them. Slott stresses that IRA owners or beneficiaries who are 70 1/2 years old or older should be trying the strategy.
1837
As a modern industrial powerhouse, Deere provides a complete suite of agriculture equipment, which started with a steel plow fashioned from a saw blade in 1837 by John Deere himself. Today, we think the wide-moat equipment maker is well positioned to benefit from global ag trends.
2.3%
Stocks soared 2.3 percent Wednesday after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed's benchmark interest rate was “just below” the neutral level
Most Popular Articles
- Are Charitable Donations Still Tax-Deductible
- 16 Undervalued Wide-Moat Tech Stocks
- Why Diversification Beats Conviction
- When Are Stock Funds Too Big?
- That Load Fund Might Be Worth a Second Look
Most Popular Videos
- 3 Fine Tax-Managed Funds
- Caterpillar Well-Positioned Amid Infrastructure Boom
- Social Security Benefits Going Up--but Not for Everyone
- How to Think About Healthcare Costs in Retirement
- Undervalued GM's Restructuring Plan a Positive Move
Most Requested Stock Quote
Apple
Amazon
AT&T
GE
Microsoft
Most Requested Fund Quotes
Vanguard 500 Index
Fidelity Contrafund
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index
T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth
Dodge and Cox Stock
Most Requested ETF Quotes
SPDR S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation
Invesco QQQ
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Morningstar.com does not own shares in any of the securities mentioned above. Find out about Morningstar's editorial policies.