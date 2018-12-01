11 While tech stocks as a group are about 10% undervalued, we found 11 tech names with narrow or wide economic moats remain overvalued according to our metrics. These are high-quality businesses; they're just not trading at appealing levels today.

Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog ), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research, along with some outside news stories.

10%

Comcast is one of our favorite companies in the U.S. telecom industry and the only one that we rate wide moat, says analyst Michael Hodel. He thinks Comcast shares are attractive, trading at about a 10% discount to our $42 fair value estimate.

70 1/2

Retirement expert Ed Slott says qualified charitable distributions are one of his favorite provisions, but not enough people take advantage of them. Slott stresses that IRA owners or beneficiaries who are 70 1/2 years old or older should be trying the strategy.

1837

As a modern industrial powerhouse, Deere provides a complete suite of agriculture equipment, which started with a steel plow fashioned from a saw blade in 1837 by John Deere himself. Today, we think the wide-moat equipment maker is well positioned to benefit from global ag trends.

2.3%

Stocks soared 2.3 percent Wednesday after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said the Fed's benchmark interest rate was “just below” the neutral level

