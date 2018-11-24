Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research, along with some outside news stories.
3
Analyst Brian Colello highlights three firms with healthy dividends in technology. He says though they've been beaten down, now may be the time to buy the businesses that are poised to recover when the industry upturn begins.
41
Our director of sustainable research, Jon Hale, says investors paying attention to Nissan's corporate governance practices shouldn't have been too surprised by the arrest of chairman Carlos Ghosn. According to Sustainalytics, Nissan Motor Co's corporate governance performance ranks 41st out of 41 in the global automobile subindustry group.
$3,000
Vanguard is reducing the investment minimum for the Admiral share class of 38 of its index mutual funds, Ben Johnson says. The minimum had been $10,000 but it's now reduced to $3,000. Johnson says the move is partly a response to similar moves by Fidelity and Schwab.
4%
Analyst R.J. Hottovy says most indicators point to a strong holiday selling period , with final results likely to come in ahead of the 4% average growth we've seen the past five years. He says Amazon and Mattel are our top picks for the holiday shopping season.
-1.8%
The S&P 500 closed down 1.8% on Tuesday amid a tech sell-off. Christine Benz says the downturn is an opportunity to do a portfolio checkup and that investors should take some time this long weekend to think about steps to make your portfolio better heading into 2019.
