3 Ideas for Contrarians

When it comes to investing, few of us are like Stan Lee. It's tough to go against the crowd when your money's on the line. Herding --or following said crowd--is much easier to do. Buying what others aren't, or when others aren't, takes a special constitution. The constitution of a contrarian.

Stan Lee, the legendary creator of countless Marvel comic book superheroes who died this week, didn't follow the crowd. He was unconventional. Unlike other comic book heroes, Lee's protagonists--Spiderman, Iron Man, and the Incredible Hulk, among them--had flaws. Lee's heroes overcame their flaws to do great things.

There's no single lens through which contrarians operate, there's no one way to be contrary. Some short stocks they deem overvalued. Others, like those in Morningstar's Manager Research group, use fund flows as a contrarian indicator; their annual study suggests buying unpopular categories and selling popular ones.

In homage to Stan Lee and for contrarian investors everywhere, today we're sharing some of Morningstar's best ideas from areas of the market that have been out of favor this year. Specifically, we've isolated categories and sectors with the worst year-to-date returns, and then named some of our analysts' favorite picks in each.

Of course, these contrarian ideas aren't for everyone, and they shouldn't dominate a portfolio; they're best at the fringes--kind of like Hawkeye.

Idea 1: Domestic Small-Value Funds

The small-value category is not only bringing up the rear for the year to date among all U.S.-based style box categories, it's also in the caboose for the trailing five-year period and pretty near the rear for the trailing three-year period, too.

Value investing's woes have been well documented. Still-impressive earnings have continued to propel many growth stocks--especially large-growth names--leaving traditional value fare of all market capitalizations in the dust. Yet as Morningstar's John Rekenthaler noted in a column not long ago, despite growth's dominance, the psychological reasons to believe in value investing still exist.

For those with the fortitude to add a domestic small-value fund to their portfolios, Morningstar's top-rated fund in the category is Gold-rated DFA US Targeted Value (DFFV). The fund includes U.S. stocks that fall beyond the largest 500 as measured by market cap; it then tosses out the least profitable names, highly regulated utilities, and REITs. It then targets the cheaper half of the remaining names, as measured by price/book. This discipline plus reasonable costs have provided the fund with a persistent edge over its peers, notes analyst Adam McCullough. Like all DFA funds, this offering is available to individual investors only through a qualified financial advisor or select platform such as a 401(k).

Other solid choices in the category include these Silver-rated mutual funds and ETFs: Delaware Small Cap Value (DEVLX), DFA Tax-Managed US Targeted Value (DTMVX), DFA US Small Cap Value (DFSVX), LSV Small Cap Value (LSVQX), Royce Special Equity (RYSEX), and Vanguard Small Cap Value Index (VISVX) / (VBR). (Premium Members can access a full list of Morningstar Medalist mutual funds and ETFs here.)

Idea 2: Emerging-Markets Stocks

Emerging-markets stocks are taking it on the chin this year: the Diversified Emerging Markets category is off more than 16% year to date as of this writing. Political stress and a rising dollar have no doubt contributed to this year's drubbing. But when it comes to investing in emerging markets, deep lows can be followed by significant highs. To wit: The average diversified emerging-markets fund finished 2015 with a 14% loss, then gained 8% in 2016 and an impressive 34% in 2017.

For investors who can handle the volatility of investing in developing markets, Morningstar's favorite among diversified emerging-market stock funds is Gold-rated American Funds New World (NEWFX); it's the only fund in the category to earn our highest rating. Consider the fund an "emerging markets lite" option. The team taps into the growth of emerging markets by targeting companies that get at least 20% of their revenues from the developing world; the fund must keep at least 35% of its assets invested directly in emerging markets securities. Given its approach, the fund tends to lose less during hard times for emerging markets (it's down just 11% this year, for example) and lag when developing markets stocks are on a tear, says senior analyst Andrew Daniels. (As a reminder, the entire American Funds lineup is now available commission-free on Fidelity's and Schwab's brokerage platforms.)

Other solid options available to new investors include Silver-rated DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity (DFCEX) and iShares Edge MSCI Minimum Volatility Emerging Markets ETF (EEMV).

Seven emerging-markets stocks under analyst coverage with shares traded in the U.S. are currently rated 5 stars, suggesting that they're significantly undervalued according our metrics: Baidu (BIDU), Ctrip.com (CTRP), Guangshen Railway (GSH), JD.com (JD), SINA (SINA), Tata Motors (TTM), and Tencent (TCEHY). (Premium Members can access a complete list of all 5-star stocks here.)

Idea 3: Basic Materials Stocks

The basic materials sector encompasses a pretty wide swath of industries, including metals and mining and coal, agriculture and forest products, building materials, chemicals, and steel. As a group, basic materials stocks are down more than 11% for the year, making them the worst-performing sector year to date as of this writing. Despite that underperformance, the sector doesn't look cheap: We estimate that it's trading just 2% below fair value.

Not surprisingly, there's only one wide-moat basic materials stock trading in buying range today at the 4-star level: Compass Minerals (CMP). The producer of salt and the specialty fertilizer sulfate of potash owns an enviable portfolio of cost-advantaged assets, says analyst Seth Goldstein. Its wide moat stems from its sustainable cost advantage; those unique assets with geological advantages are nearly impossible to replicate, he argues. That cost advantage has led to solid returns on invested capital over time; we expect Compass to continue to produce excess returns on invested capital for the next two decades. We peg the firm's fair value at $81; shares now trade about $30 below that.

Several narrow-moat stocks are trading in 4-star range as of this writing, including chemicals companies Albemarle (ALB), BASF (BASFY), Sensient Technologies (SXT), and Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM); metals and mining firm Cameco (CCJ); building material concerns Cemex SAB de CV (CX), Martin Marietta Materials (MLM), Masco (MAS), Summit Materials (SUM), and Vulcan Materials (VMC); and agriculture firm Nutrien (NTR.)