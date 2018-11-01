Bogleheads Interviews

Morningstar director of personal finance Christine Benz interviewed Vanguard officials at the 2018 Bogleheads conference. Watch each of the segments here.
Joe Davis, global chief economist
Distribution of Growth Biggest Economic Worry for Vanguard
Patience Needed in Lower-Return Environment
What's the Right Way to Approach Rising Rates?
Fran Kinniry, senior leader with Vanguard Investment Strategy Group
Building a Portfolio for a Low-Return World
Have Investors Stopped Chasing Performance?
Tim Buckley, president and CEO
Vanguard Has No Worries About Growth of Indexing
Volatility, Valuations Rates Driving Slowdown in Fund Flows
Vanguard: Competitors' Pricing Behavior Is Inconsistent
Vanguard: Low-Cost Active Still Has Value
At Vanguard, Heavy Investments to Boost Customer Service
Vanguard: Cost of Advice Could Fall Further