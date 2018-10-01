Quarter-End Insights

Morningstar's Take on the 3rd Quarter

01 Oct 2018

Morningstar's analysts have provided in-depth reviews and outlooks across equity sector, fund categories, and private markets. Their takes are below along with quarter-end fund category and index data.

Morningstar's Quarter-End Coverage

Stock Market Outlook: Left-Behind Communication Services Sector Offers the Most Value Today

Healthcare: Valuations Improve as Concerns Over Drug Pricing Pressures Begin to Abate

Utilities: Running in Place, but Hurdles Ahead

Basic Materials: Metals and Mining Firms Substantially Overvalued

Energy: Oil Prices Remain Unsustainably High, With U.S. Shale Growth Still Looming

Real Estate: Fundamentals Still Show Solid Growth

Financial Services:  Investment Services Competition Is Heating Up

Communication Services: The Race to 5G Wireless Is On, at Least for Some

Consumer Cyclical: Solid Economic Fundamentals Drive Discretionary Spending

Consumer Defensive: Thirst for Growth has Yet to be Quenched

Industrials: Labor Shortages Driving Innovation

Technology: Sector Appears Overvalued Despite Birth of First Trillion-Dollar Market-Cap Stock in Apple

Manager Research Insights
Third Quarter in U.S. Stock Funds: Pressing On, Regardless

Data Report

Open-End Fund Category Returns
Index Returns
Download Data (Excel)

 

 