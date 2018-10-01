Morningstar's Take on the 3rd Quarter

Morningstar's analysts have provided in-depth reviews and outlooks across equity sector, fund categories, and private markets. Their takes are below along with quarter-end fund category and index data.
Morningstar's Quarter-End Coverage
Healthcare: Valuations Improve as Concerns Over Drug Pricing Pressures Begin to Abate
Utilities: Running in Place, but Hurdles Ahead
Basic Materials: Metals and Mining Firms Substantially Overvalued
Energy: Oil Prices Remain Unsustainably High, With U.S. Shale Growth Still Looming
Real Estate: Fundamentals Still Show Solid Growth
Financial Services: Investment Services Competition Is Heating Up
Communication Services: The Race to 5G Wireless Is On, at Least for Some
Consumer Cyclical: Solid Economic Fundamentals Drive Discretionary Spending
Consumer Defensive: Thirst for Growth has Yet to be Quenched
Industrials: Labor Shortages Driving Innovation
Technology: Sector Appears Overvalued Despite Birth of First Trillion-Dollar Market-Cap Stock in Apple
Manager Research Insights
Third Quarter in U.S. Stock Funds: Pressing On, Regardless
