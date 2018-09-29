Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog ), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research, along with some outside news stories.

Following a flattish first half, global equities enjoyed a fairly strong third quarter, with the Morningstar Global Markets Index now up 4.5% year to date. In aggregate, our equity coverage of roughly 1,500 stocks, now looks slightly overvalued, trading at a 4.5% premium to fair value on a capitalization-weighted basis.

40%

With the rise of cryptocurrencies, analyst Kris Inton explored if they could displace gold as a safe haven investment. This is an important question, since he estimates that 40% of demand for gold related to investments. Inton's expectations is that cyprto "does and will not" displace gold, and he sees value in Goldcorp (GG) today.

$1 Billion

Erin Lash is bullish on Mondelez (MDLZ) as she thinks the firm can remove an additional $1 billion in costs on top of the $1.5 billion it has already removed from the business. Overall:

We expect Mondelez is on a course to drive accelerating sales growth while also posting margin gains over the next several years and think that investors should feast on shares, which trade at around a 15% discount to our $52 fair value estimate and the high-teens to low 20s price/earnings multiple of its wide moat peers.

20%

Technology has had a strong run in 2018 with the sector up by nearly 20% in 2018, but that doesn't mean every tech stock is pricey. Susan Dziubinski took a closer look at three firms we think still have more room to run.

3%

Coke (KO) and Pepsi (PEP) are both yielding north of 3% today, and Sonia Vora thinks dividend investors should take a close look at both wide-moat firms.

