10 Solid Wide-Moat Funds

For those investors who dig the moat concept but who don't invest in individual stocks, we created Morningstar's average moat rating. A fund's average moat rating marries our economic moat ratings for stocks to a mutual fund's portfolio. To receive an average moat rating, funds must have at least 50% of their assets in stocks that earn moat ratings from Morningstar. Those funds with a rating of 4 or higher can be considered wide-moat funds; from 3.5 to 4.0, moderately wide; 2.5 to 3.5, narrow moat; 1.5 to 2.5, minimal; and 0 to 1.5, no moat.

Even infrequent readers of Morningstar.com probably know that when it comes to stock investing, we're advocates of a wide-moat approach: We favor companies that have established competitive advantages, because they can more effectively fight off challengers than those companies that haven't carved out economic moats . And from a performance standpoint, wide-moat stocks tend to hold up better in market downturns: The Morningstar Wide Moat Focus Index lost less than 20% in 2008, versus a 37% tumble for the S&P 500.

Average moat ratings are available to Premium Members via our Premium Fund Screener. Using that tool, we screened for Morningstar Medalist U.S. equity funds with average moat ratings of 4.0 or better. Forty-four funds made the cut. Premium Members who'd like to re-create the list can do so as follows:

Fund Category = U.S. Equity

AND Morningstar Analyst Rating >= Bronze

AND Distinct Portfolio Only = Yes

AND Average Moat Rating = Wide

Here are the 10 mutual funds with the highest average moat ratings as of their latest portfolios.

We talked about three of these wide-moat funds-- Mairs & Power Growth (MPGFX), Polen Growth (POLIX), and Jensen Quality Growth (JENIX)--in a video recently. Two other funds on the list-- Loomis Sayles Growth (LSGRX) and Vanguard Dividend Growth (VDIGX)--have limited access to new investors.

Here's a little bit about each of the remaining top 10 funds that are open to all new investors.

Fayez Sarofim & Company has subadvised Bronze-rated Dreyfus Appreciation (DGAGX) since the fund's 1984 inception. Management favors industry leaders that have demonstrated they can growth earnings at a sustainable, above-average rate, resulting in a portfolio of high-quality blue chips. Consumer stocks are favorites here. Analyst Linda Abu Mushrefova notes that this strategy has provided excellent downside protection relative to other funds in Morningstar's large-growth category, though the fund has been prone to periods of underperformance when its strategy is out of sync with market conditions.

Gold-rated AMG Yacktman (YACKX) and Silver-rated AMG Yacktman Focused (YAFFX) are similarly-run siblings in Morningstar's large-blend category. Both prefer large-cap companies with strong free cash flows, reasonable debt, and high returns on capital. However, these aren't high-quality funds per se, explains senior analyst Kevin McDevitt--price and valuation matter most. McDevitt says management will pick up lower-quality value-oriented or cyclical names if the price is right. The "focused" fund maintains a concentrated portfolio of about 20 names with 57% of its assets currently in its top-10 holdings. However, its sibling isn't terribly diffuse: The latest portfolio has just 29 holdings, with about 46% of assets tucked in its top 10.

Managed in accordance with Islamic law, Bronze-rated Amana Income (AMANX) focuses on high-quality dividend payers with strong balance sheets. The fund--which lands in Morningstar's large-blend category--avoids stocks whose revenues are affiliated with tobacco, alcohol, gambling, pornography, and pork production, among other prohibited activities, says analyst David Kathman. Nor can the fund own stocks of businesses that revolve around charging or receiving interest, or whose debt/market-cap ratios exceed 30%. That eliminates all financials and other highly leveraged stocks like utilities.

Lastly, the manager of Bronze-rated MFS Massachusetts Investors Growth Stock (MIGFX), Jeff Constantino, focuses on blue chips with sustainable competitive advantages that can generate above-average free cash flows. He values pricing power, strong brands, high returns on capital, and strong management teams, notes senior analyst Andrew Daniels. Constantino is opportunistic in his search for quality; the portfolio's price's multiples are often below that of the average fund in Morningstar’s Large Growth category.