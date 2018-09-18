Good Funds Hiding in Plain Sight

In the past, I've written about hidden gems so that you can find good funds you might have overlooked and funds with small asset bases that have plenty of room to grow. One downside to this view is that some of those funds were not readily accessible through mutual fund supermarkets--after all, that's why some of them had small asset bases to begin with.

So, I thought I'd flip the script and focus on relatively small funds from the three no-load giants: Vanguard, Fidelity, and T. Rowe Price. You won't have any problems accessing these funds. I was a little surprised by how many Morningstar Medalists the three fund shops had with less than $4 billion in assets under management.

To be sure, you might not get the benefit of small size with these funds, as their portfolios might overlap with some large funds' portfolios. Also, I didn't attempt to limit my list to only those funds with asset-bloat-sensitive strategies. For me, it was enough to simply call your attention to some good funds that are accessible but quite possibly overlooked.

I left out funds of funds, funds with high minimum investment levels, generic copies of better funds, and really narrow niche funds that not many investors would want.

Golden Munis

Where's the love for munis? The three funds with Morningstar Analyst Ratings of Gold that are under $4 billion are all municipal-bond funds. The three from Fidelity and T. Rowe Price offer low costs, deep management, and sound processes.

However, they do lean to the cautious side, and that has made recent returns rather pedestrian as the U.S. economy has been growing steadily since 2009. When we hit a recession, though, the defenses of Fidelity Tax-Free Bond (FTABX), T. Rowe Price Tax-Free Income (PRTAX), and T. Rowe Price Tax-Free Short-Intermediate (PRFSX) will likely come to the fore and show that these are superior funds.

Silver-Rated Large Caps

Large-cap equity is really at the heart of these three fund giants, and that may explain why some of these funds have largely gone unnoticed. There's plenty of competition, and modest improvements in performance and management sometimes get lost in the shuffle.

Fidelity International Growth (FIGFX), Fidelity Large Cap Stock (FLCSX), and Vanguard U.S. Value (VUVLX) are strong funds you probably missed. We upgraded Fidelity International Growth in March because we like Jed Weiss' emphasis on companies with high sustainable growth and moats to limit competition. Weiss has been with Fidelity since 1997 and posted good returns at this fund since its 2007 inception.

We raised Vanguard U.S. Value to Silver in January because its super-low 0.23% expense ratio and its quantitative process make for an appealing vehicle. Vanguard's quant group runs an array of value and growth screens to come up with a diffuse portfolio of companies with appealing value characteristics. Since the quant team became the sole subadvisor in 2010, the fund has performed nicely versus benchmark and peers.

Matt Fruhan took over Fidelity Large Cap Stock in 2005, and he's beaten the S&P 500 benchmark and peers since then by looking for secular-growth stocks and cyclical stocks with rebound potential. Thus, the fund has a diffuse 180-stock mix of value and blend names.

Silver-Rated Core Bond Funds

We have more-cautious bond funds that have not yet found enthusiastic backing among investors. Fidelity Intermediate Bond (FTHRX), Fidelity Limited Term Municipal Income (FSTFX), Fidelity Mortgage Securities (FMSFX), and Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index (VTEAX) all represent great bang for the buck. The funds have low costs and high-quality debt. Yet because of their middling performance, these solid building blocks of a good portfolio have been neglected by investors. The middling performance is a result of a powerful rally in low-quality debt, so we're not concerned.

Fidelity Limited Term Municipal Income is one exception. Its fees are only average, but its performance has been strong, in part because it takes on slightly more interest-rate risk than its peers while remaining cautious on credit risk.

A Gem for Retired Investors

Vanguard Global Minimum Volatility (VMVFX) is one of the most surprising entrants. It seems like a fund that should have obvious appeal, but it has just $3 billion in AUM. The idea of this strategy is to provide very broad exposure to global stocks while keeping a lid on volatility. The fund tilts toward stocks with modest volatility and hedges most currency exposure, which is a significant source of volatility in most international funds. Thus, this is a nice fund for retired investors and others who are particularly averse to volatility. It is a passive fund that charges just 0.25% for investor shares.

Shorter-Tenured Managers Playing to Fund Companies' Strengths

Bronze-rated funds from our big three are often run by managers with shorter tenures than the Silver- and Gold-rated funds from the same firms. Yet, because they are investing in areas that are firm strengths with lots of good analyst and trading support, they still merit medalist ratings. In addition, they have pretty low costs.

T. Rowe Price New Asia (PRASX) is a good example. T. Rowe Price has long been established in Asia and built a strong track record at this fund. Manager Anh Lu has a modest four-year tenure, but she's actually been investing in Asian equities for 22 years, 16 of them at T. Rowe. Like quite a few managers at the firm, her strategy is growth at a reasonable price, and she's off to a good start.

Fidelity Leveraged Company Stock (FLVCX) manager Mark Notkin has less than two years at the fund, but he has a great record at high-yield fund Fidelity Capital & Income (FAGIX) going back to 2003. We want to watch how he handles an equity fund, but his record in high yield gives us enough confidence for a Bronze.

Other promising funds where the managers have more modest tenures and experience levels are T. Rowe Price International Concentrated Equity (PRCNX) and Fidelity Value Discovery (FVDFX).

A Promising Foreign Index Fund

Vanguard's dividend-oriented index funds for U.S. equities have been tremendous successes. Thus, it isn't too big a stretch to see good things for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index (VIAAX). The fund is only two years old but charges just 0.25%, and investing in foreign companies that can grow their dividends seems like a sound idea.

2 From Jeff Rottinghaus

Jeff Rottinghaus tackles the S&P 500 head-on with T. Rowe Price U.S. Large-Cap Core (TRULX) and T. Rowe Price Growth & Income (PRGIX). The funds are more or less identical except that Rottinghaus has run Large-Cap Core since 2009 and Growth & Income since 2015. He's come up just short of the benchmark going back to 2009 but has done so with less volatility, so I'd call it a draw on a risk-adjusted basis. He holds a relatively focused portfolio of about 60 names, but his top holding is only about 3.5% of AUM. He tries to focus on T. Rowe analysts' best ideas with a blend of value and growth characteristics.

A Useful Watchlist

Chances are you've missed a few of these funds. Besides giving you ideas for right now, this works as a good watchlist of promising funds to buy when you need to replace a fund whose prospects have gone south.



