Morningstar's 7 Days to Retirement Readiness

Investors getting ready for retirement have their work cut out for them. Interest rates may be rising, but generating income in retirement is still a challenge. And for many, pensions aren't a part of the picture. On top of that, retirees need their portfolios to last two decades or longer.

This week, Morningstar will walk through practical steps to ensure you're on the right track. Topics include estimating how much you'll spend in retirement; strategies for maximizing portfolio cash flows in retirement; determining how much income your portfolio can safely provide; ideas for bridging a retirement shortfall; and how to build a portfolio today that'll let you retire comfortably tomorrow.