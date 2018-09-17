Morningstar's 7 Days to Retirement Readiness

Investors getting ready for retirement have their work cut out for them. Interest rates may be rising, but generating income in retirement is still a challenge. And for many, pensions aren't a part of the picture. On top of that, retirees need their portfolios to last two decades or longer.
This week, Morningstar will walk through practical steps to ensure you're on the right track. Topics include estimating how much you'll spend in retirement; strategies for maximizing portfolio cash flows in retirement; determining how much income your portfolio can safely provide; ideas for bridging a retirement shortfall; and how to build a portfolio today that'll let you retire comfortably tomorrow.
On Thursday, we'll feature an exclusive webcast with Morningstar's senior analysts sharing their mutual fund, exchange-traded fund, and equity picks for in-retirement portfolios.
Monday: How to Know When You'll Be Able to Retire
Do You Have Enough to Retire?
How Much Will You Spend in Retirement?
What If This Turns Out to Be a Terrible Time to Retire?
How Do Expenses Change in Retirement?
Don't Forget About These Costly Areas in Retirement
7 Steps to Estimating Your In-Retirement Cash-Flow Needs
Tuesday: How to Develop a Sustainable Withdrawal Rate and Spending Plan
Wednesday: How to Set an Appropriate Asset Allocation
Thursday Webcast: How to Select Dependable Retirement Investments
Friday: How to Assess the Impact of Your Home, Social Security, and Healthcare on Your Portfolio
Saturday: How to Bridge a Retirement Shortfall
Sunday: How to Create a Durable Estate Plan