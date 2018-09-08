28 In his annual screen for fantastic funds , Russ Kinnel streamlines the universe of more than 8,000 strangers into 28 that pass his rigorous tests.

Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog ), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research, along with some outside news stories.

57%

Contributor Mark Miller laid out some sobering statistics about how cognitive decline can impact your financial plan. With 57% of adults in the U.S. over 85 suffering from some level of cognitive impairment, it’s an issue many will have to deal with. Miller gives some tips on how to safeguard yourself, including:

Get an early start. Make plans to protect yourself in your 50s or 60s. Procrastination is your worst enemy, since the onset and progress of cognitive decline is difficult to predict. Start with a financial checkup that includes a review of estate-related legal documents. Have a clear succession plan--a trusted family member to manage your affairs in the event you are unable to do so. Whenever possible, execute legal power of attorney documents for your finances and healthcare.

4%

Investors shouldn't be scared off from utility stocks due to rising rates. Travis Miller crunched the numbers over the past 25 years and found that there wasn't a strong relationship between rising rates and utility stock prices. Valuations are what matters. Miller sees value in the 4% plus yields of PPL (PPL) and Duke Energy (DUK) today.

5

Our Ultimate Stock Pickers team looked at the top 10 buys and sells of top stock fund managers last quarter. The highest conviction purchase, with five of the top managers picking up shares, was Facebook (FB).

22.7%

Small-cap stocks have had a good run over the last 12 months rising 22.7% and outpacing large cap stocks by nearly 2.5 percentage points. That doesn't mean all small caps are expensive though. Susan Dziubinski highlights three firms that look attractive today. Premium members can see all 17 undervalued firms.

