Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog ), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research, along with some outside news stories.

0%

Fidelity is launching two new index funds that give investors exposure to the U.S. and international equity markets at a 0% expense ratio. The move signifies important shifts underway in the fund industry, says Morningstar's head of global manager research, Jeff Ptak.

5

Morningstar manager research analysts discuss five up-and-coming or under-the-radar strategies in this excerpt from the June 2018 edition of Morningstar Prospects. Our analysts currently do not cover these funds, but we may in the future.

100

A new documentary claims to have solved the mystery of the Bermuda Triangle, The Sun reported. Experts at the University of Southampton believe the mystery can be explained by a natural phenomenon known as "rogue waves," which can reach as high as 100 feet.

2

Director of manager research Russ Kinnel discusses what goes into our medalist ratings and discusses two newly rated funds.

13

Do investors need a dedicated mid-cap fund? And if so, how large should their exposure be? We attempt to answer these questions, and list our 13 highest-rated mid-cap funds.

4

Morningstar equity analysts think these four banks will see strong dividend growth and improving returns on equity.

