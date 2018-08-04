Investing Specialists

Morningstar Runs the Numbers

Author Info

Morningstar.com
04 Aug 2018

Inspired by Harper's Index (with a tip of the hat to FiveThirtyEight's Significant Digits blog), Morningstar Runs the Numbers uses a numbers-based approach to highlight recent Morningstar research, along with some outside news stories.

$1 Trillion
 Apple (AAPL) became the first firm to top $1 trillion as the stock rallied on the heels of good third-quarter earnings.

0%
Fidelity is launching two new index funds that give investors exposure to the U.S. and international equity markets at a 0% expense ratio. The move signifies important shifts underway in the fund industry, says Morningstar's head of global manager research, Jeff Ptak

5
Morningstar manager research analysts discuss five up-and-coming or under-the-radar strategies in this excerpt from the June 2018 edition of Morningstar Prospects. Our analysts currently do not cover these funds, but we may in the future. 

100
A new documentary claims to have solved the mystery of the Bermuda Triangle, The Sun reported. Experts at the University of Southampton believe the mystery can be explained by a natural phenomenon known as "rogue waves," which can reach as high as 100 feet.

2
Director of manager research Russ Kinnel discusses what goes into our medalist ratings and discusses two newly rated funds.

13
Do investors need a dedicated mid-cap fund? And if so, how large should their exposure be? We attempt to answer these questions, and list our 13 highest-rated mid-cap funds.

4
Morningstar equity analysts think these four banks will see strong dividend growth and improving returns on equity.

Most Popular Articles                     

Most Popular Videos                     

Most Requested Stock Quotes
Facebook
Apple
Amazon
AT&T
Intel

 

Most Requested Fund Quotes
Vanguard 500 Index
Fidelity Contrafund
T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index
Dodge & Cox Stock

Most Requested ETF Quotes
Invesco QQQ
SPDR S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF 

Morningstar.com does not own shares in any of the securities mentioned above. Find out about Morningstar's editorial policies.