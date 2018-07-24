7 of the Year's Biggest Manager Changes

To summarize, you need to figure out if the fund's competitive advantages will endure after the change. Ideally, you will have done a lot of the work in advance. You should already have an idea of how important the fund manager is and your thesis for owning the fund. If you do, the rest is a lot more manageable.

A manager change presents one of the greater challenges in mutual fund investing. You need to figure out how important the departing manager was to the fund, how good the new manager or managers are, whether the fund's strategy will change, and if that strategy still fits with your portfolio.

But it's easy to miss a manager change if you aren't watching your fund like a hawk. Let’s get you up to speed on some of the bigger changes announced this year. I encourage you to click through to our full analysis as I'm only touching on the highlights here.

Oppenheimer Global (OPPAX) manager Rajeev Bhaman is set to retire in March 2019. He will be replaced by John Delano, who was named a comanager last year. Some firms use team management, but Oppenheimer rests firmly at the opposite side. Its funds are very much the product of a single manager who often works with little analyst support. Thus, the departure of Bhaman, who has built a brilliant track record since arriving at the firm in 1996, is a real blow.

We downgraded the fund's Morningstar Analyst Rating to Neutral from Silver as a result. Delano doesn't have a track record. He says he will maintain the strategy, but in cases where you have a dominant manager and a flexible strategy, you always want to come back six to 12 months after the departure to see if there are, in fact, any signs of a strategy change.

Fidelity Puritan (FPURX) lead manager Ramin Arani is set to retire at the end of 2018. He will be replaced by Dan Kelley, who has run Fidelity Trend (FTRNX) since 2012 and Fidelity Advisor Diversified Stock (FDESX) since 2017.

Arani was in charge of equity selection and asset allocation, and he did both well. He leaned heavily to the stock side most of the time and was an adept growth stock-picker, too. The bond side of the fund was run in an investment-grade strategy and a high-yield strategy, but mostly it was a relatively cautious mix that served as ballast against the fund's growth strategy.

Kelley has had decent performance at Fidelity Trend, though on a risk-adjusted basis it is less impressive. Most likely, Fidelity Puritan's equity sleeve will be like the more staid Fidelity Advisor Diversified Stock, however, and we don't have much of a record there. We lowered our rating to Neutral from Silver.

BBH Core Select (BBTEX) manager Tim Hartch has stepped down from the fund to focus on a separate account he has run for longer. If you aren't familiar with the fund, you might glance at the record and say "who cares?" Its focused portfolio of high-quality companies with strong balance sheets has looked pretty stodgy as FAANG stocks run wild, though the fund does own Alphabet (GOOG). But fund strategies come in and out of favor, and this one will likely look much better after the next recession or downturn.

Comanager Michael Keller has taken the reins, and I certainly expect him to maintain the strategy. It is supported by a team of 11 analysts, and Hartch is still at the firm investing in companies pretty similar to those in this fund. Keller has been comanager since 2008. So, unlike the Oppenheimer fund, this one has a more experienced comanager and more analyst support. Is it still a good bet with Keller at the helm? We have the fund under review, and we're assessing the change as I write this. Come back soon for our verdict.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Investment-Grade's (VFICX) lead manager Greg Nassour left the firm in April in what appears to have been a surprise move. We downgraded the fund to Bronze from Silver because Nassour was a key player as the co-head of Vanguard's U.S. corporate-bond desk. Vanguard hasn't filled his position leading the bond desk, but it named Samuel Martinez and Dan Shaykevich to run this fund. The two have run other funds since 2017 and 2016, respectively, so we don't have as much a track record on them.

In addition, Vanguard made some change in its bond leadership in June 2018, so there's a little more in flux than is ideal. Vanguard's global head of credit Paul Jakubowski took over as global head of fixed-income indexing for a retiring Ken Volpert, and Vanguard municipal head Chris Alwine moved into Jakubowski's seat.

The good news is that one key competitive advantage, fees, remains in place. In addition, Vanguard puts strict limits on how its bond funds are run, so there's no chance it will change stripes or that any manager can harm the fund by making bold bets.

Mark Freeman, Westwood Income Opportunity's (WHGIX) manager and Westwood's chief investment officer, will leave the firm in March 2019. The fund has two comanagers: Todd Williams, who has played a supporting role since 2005, and Daniel Barnes, who was named to the fund in January 2018. Losing the CIO and lead manager is a big loss, and the firm has not yet identified who will take over this fund. It will consider internal and external candidates. We have the fund under review while we assess these changes.

Columbia Acorn International's (ACINX) lead manager and Wanger Asset Management's CIO Zach Egan stepped down from the fund in July and will leave the firm in September. Comanager Louis Mendes remains and is joined by Tae Han (Simon) Kim. Wanger, which runs the Columbia Acorn funds, has been beset by poor performance and manager turnover, so this news was disappointing. We downgraded the fund to Neutral from Bronze.

Vanguard Windsor (VWNDX) manager Jim Mordy will retire at the end of the year. Mordy works for subadvisor Wellington Asset Management, which runs 70% of this fund. However, we're maintaining our Bronze rating because a lot of key people remain and the fund's cost advantage is significant. Wellington veteran David Palmer, who was named a comanager in February, will take his place. The two have worked on the same team together, and Wellington's strong analyst team will still be there to support the fund.

Palmer boasts a strong record at Vanguard Capital Value (VCVLX), where he has been a manager since 2009. However, he has only been sole manager since July 2016, so we don't know precisely how well he has done.

Something else that won't change is the 30% of assets run by deep-value shop Pzena Investment Management.