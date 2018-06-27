Stock Market Outlook: Some Values to Be Found in Defensive Sectors

Generally speaking, we're more positive on sectors that are less sensitive to the economic cycle, which might not be too surprising given the global economy is now in its ninth consecutive year of expansion. Consumer defensive ranks among the more undervalued sectors, trading at a price/fair value of 0.94 on a cap-weighted basis.

One of our top picks here is General Mills (GIS), shares of which have suffered amid volume softness across the packaged food space as well as skepticism related to the acquisition of natural pet food company Blue Buffalo. We're more optimistic about the firm's ability to reinvigorate growth through reinvestment in its brands and integrate and grow Blue Buffalo by following the same playbook it did with Annie's, which it acquired in 2014.

Healthcare, another sector that tends to hold up well when the economy heads south, trades at 0.98 price/fair value. One of the names we like here is Allergan (AGN). In contrast to most of its peers in specialty pharma, the firm boasts an attractive product portfolio and innovative pipeline thanks to a successful mix of internal research and M&A.

At the other end of the spectrum, the basic materials, energy, and industrials sectors all trade above to our estimates of intrinsic value on a cap-weighted basis. In energy, we believe the market continues to underestimate the shale industry's capacity to throw oil markets back into oversupply. Crude prices have largely held above $65 per barrel for West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, in 2018, which provides attractive economics for many U.S. producers. But the reckoning may not happen as quickly as we previously thought amid supply disruptions. Eventually, we expect pain for oil prices as growing U.S. production serves as the primary weight to tip oil markets back into oversupply. Our midcycle forecast for WTI is still $55/bbl.