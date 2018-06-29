Communication Services: Undervalued With a Case of Merger Fever

29 Jun 2018
- Overall, we view the communications services sector as undervalued at a market-cap-weighted price/fair value of 0.82.
- U.S. telecom consolidation is in the works with a T-Mobile-Sprint merger.
- In Europe, telecom is focused on convergence and increased build-outs of fiber and 4G.
- In telecom and cable, we continue to see migration from traditional pay-TV providers to over-the-top, or OTT, offerings.
