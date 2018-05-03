2018 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

But if you can't make it to this year's "Woodstock for capitalists," Morningstar.com has the next best thing: on-the-ground coverage from Omaha.

Around 40,000 people are expected to make the pilgrimage to Omaha this year for the Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) annual meeting to hear Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger answer questions about their investments, succession planning, and more.

Meeting Preview

Succession, Wells, Cash Hot Topics for Berkshire Meeting

Ahead of the annual meeting this weekend, analyst Gregg Warren shares what he expects to come up.

4 Stocks Buffett Might Buy--If He Could

With $116 billion in cash on Berkshire's balance sheet you'd think nothing was beyond its reach, but asset size precludes meaningful investment in small and mid-caps.

Funds That Buy Like Buffett, 2018

These funds hold some of the same stocks as the Oracle of Omaha and tend to have similar investment philosophies.

Buffett: Stick With Big 'Easy' Decisions

In his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders, Warren Buffett makes the case for doing less and sticking to the fundamentals of investing.