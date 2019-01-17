What You Can Learn from Your 1099 Forms

Yet taxpayers are apt to see fewer changes on the other side of the ledger, with the reporting of their incomes. Employers have until the end of this month to issue W-2s, which report wages paid to employees. Other types of income, whether from contract work or investment income, get reported via a 1099 form. These 1099 forms start hitting your mailbox (and/or email inbox) in January and continue apace for the rest of the month and often beyond. The forms have changed a little bit with the new tax laws, but not significantly so.

The current tax season--for the 2018 tax year--is likely to be pretty different from years past. The key reason, as discussed in this article, is that changes in the tax code that went into effect last year make it much less likely that most taxpayers will be itemizing their deductions; they'll get more bang from claiming the new, larger standard deduction.

If you're using some type of tax-preparation software or farm your tax prep out to an accountant, you may process these forms with barely a thought. But your investment-related 1099s can yield some valuable insights about your portfolio management and its tax efficiency.

There are actually many separate 1099 forms. The unifying theme among them is that they document that you received some type of income during the preceding year; that income may or may not be taxable.

Most investors are familiar with the basic 1099-DIV and 1099-INT forms: The former reports dividends and capital gains from taxable investments during the prior year, and the latter depicts interest income received. Form 1099-B, meanwhile, depicts any capital gains or losses realized in taxable accounts; those gains or losses, in turn, must be reported on Form 8949 . Some firms amalgamate all of this information into a single consolidated 1099. Independent contractors and small-business owners may receive a 1099-MISC, which documents income received from businesses or employment in the past year.

Am I taking a tax-efficient approach to dividends?

The first two boxes (or columns, depending on how your form is laid out) of 1099-DIV forms deal with dividends: Box 1a shows you the total ordinary dividends you received, and Box 1b shows you which of those were qualified. Ideally, all of your dividends will count as qualified, because they're eligible for a lower tax rate than nonqualified ones. (This article discusses the levels of income that correspond to each dividend-tax band.) Dividends from most U.S. companies, as well as qualified foreign corporations, count as qualified, though there are holding-period requirements to obtained qualified dividend tax treatment, as discussed here. By contrast, nonqualified dividends, from REITs and some foreign stocks, for example, are subject to your ordinary income tax rate.

If the figure in Box 1a is much bigger than 1b, that's a cue to assess asset location: If you're holding securities kicking off nonqualified dividends in your taxable account, could you make room that type of holding within your tax-sheltered accounts, while prioritizing qualified dividend payers for your taxable? And if you have dividend-rich holdings--even if their dividends are qualified--it's also worth considering whether such holdings might make more sense in your tax-sheltered accounts, as discussed here.

Have I considered whether it's possible to minimize taxable capital gains?

Box 2a shows whether your mutual fund holdings made a capital gains distributions last year. (If you yourself made a sale, you'll see that reflected on form 1099-B, not 1099-DIV.) Even though stocks slid in 2018, some funds made big distributions anyway: Funds have gains on their books, and those gains must be distributed to shareholders when those appreciated securities are sold. Yet some funds, especially broad market equity exchange-traded funds, traditional index funds, and tax-managed funds, do a better job minimizing those capital gains payouts than others. Some investors have put off ditching their serial capital gains distributors because of fear of triggering their own taxable capital gain on the sale, but that might not be as big a deal as they suspect, for reasons discussed here.

Have I taken steps to maximize income?

It's worth noting that you won't receive any kind of 1099 if your earnings were less than $10. You're still required to report those earnings to the IRS on your tax return, however. The persistently low-yield environment that followed the financial crisis meant that many savers didn't receive 1099s from their small accounts for several years running but that's changing now that yields are trending back up. If you have substantial cash accounts but aren't earning much income, that's a wake-up call to seek out higher-yielding cash options. Money market mutual funds, online savings accounts, and longer-term CDs are all yielding well over 2% in many cases.

Have I taken steps to maximize tax-free income?

Box 10 of 1099-DIV depicts the amount of tax-exempt interest dividends that you received. If you're in the 24% tax bracket or above, the income you receive from a municipal bond (or bond fund) may well be higher than what the after-tax income you receive from a taxable account. The tax-equivalent yield function of Morningstar's Bond Calculator can help you compare the yields on two investments, one taxable and the other tax-exempt, factoring in the tax effects.

Do I understand how my foreign securities are taxed?

If you hold foreign stock funds in your account--or even U.S.-focused funds that dabble in foreign securities--Box 7 of 1099-DIV depicts any foreign taxes paid on those holdings for the year prior. Investors in foreign stocks have to pay taxes on their earnings in the company's country of domicile, as well as to the U.S. The key to not getting taxed twice is to claim a deduction or credit for foreign taxes already paid; this post discusses whether to take a credit or deduction. In addition, the ability to deduct foreign taxes paid may make a taxable account a more attractive receptacle for foreign stocks than an IRA or 401(k). Investors should take care to not put the tax cart before the horse, however, as discussed in this article. Moreover, some dividends from foreign stocks aren't qualified, so placing them within a taxable account may offset, at least in part, the value of the foreign tax credit.

Am I maxing out my tax-sheltered accounts?

You'll only receive a 1099-DIV from a taxable (nonretirement) account; you won't get them from your IRAs and 401(k)s, for example. That makes sense, when you think about it: Any income that these tax-sheltered accounts kick off from year to year isn't taxable in the year in which you receive it; rather, when you pull the money out you're taxed on any income that hasn't already been taxed. (You'll receive a 1099-R instead when you take those distributions.)

There are several virtues to investing in a taxable account--flexibility and a lack of strictures on contributions and withdrawals, as well as fairly favorable tax treatment currently for dividends and capital gains. But investors who hold long-term assets within a taxable account are giving up the tax-deferred or tax-free compounding that comes along with traditional and IRA accounts, respectively. That's the key reason I'd put them way down in the retirement-funding queue, as discussed in this article.

Is my portfolio as streamlined as it can be?

If you received many 1099s from different providers, that could be a signal that portfolio is "busier" than it needs to be. Is there a way to consolidate your accounts with a single provider or two, rather than maintaining a lot of "onesie" accounts? This article provides some tips for streamlining.