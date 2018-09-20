Morningstar's Guide to Rising Rates

With interest rates at near-zero levels, the Federal Reserve began to raise rates at the end of 2015. Since then, the Fed has boosted its benchmark rate six more times – and market watchers expect the Fed to boost rates yet again this week. In fact, the futures market is pricing in a 100% chance of a hike. Seems like a done deal.

What do ongoing rate hikes mean for investors? Cash holders are happy, as they’re enjoying increased yields. Bond investors, however, have been none too pleased – at least not this year. Morningstar’s long bond indexes all down about 5% year to date. Shorter-maturity paper, meanwhile, is about flat.