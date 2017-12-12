The Right Place at the Right Time, a song about Tex Earnhardt by Blaine Long

CHANDLER, Ariz., Dec. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- "The Right Place at the Right Time," a song about the life and character of the legendary bull-riding cowboy auto dealer, Tex Earnhardt, has just been released by recording artist, Blaine Long. Tex, a former rodeo cowboy from South Texas, opened his first auto dealership 66 years ago in the then rural town of Chandler, Arizona. He captured the attention of the entire metro Phoenix population when he began to appear in commercials, atop of his steer, saying "if you don't try us, we both lose money and that ain't no bull."

Since 1951, the Earnhardt auto group has grown to 24 dealerships selling 18 brands throughout Arizona and Nevada. The company is managed first-hand by 3 generations of the Earnhardt family, including Tex, 87. Regardless of his business success, Tex is still a down-to-earth cowboy at heart. Tex always comes to work in jeans, cowboy boots, hat and his saddlebag brief case. One of his favorite pastimes is working with the cattle on his ranches where he participates in round-ups and branding. Along with his roping partner, Johnny Rogers, he has participated in hundreds of rodeos, winning first runner-up in a calf roping competition at the age of 70. Tex is a role model to everyone who knows him for his legendary work ethic, his love of family and friends and his philanthropy.

Blaine Long, who wrote and recorded the original song about Tex Earnhardt, "The Right Place at the Right Time," is a life-long resident of Arizona. He has recorded 10 records as a solo artist. In 2015 Blaine had a private audition for The Voice Season 11. With a "3-chair turn," his blind audition song made it to #2 on the iTunes rock charts. Under his own label, Blaine just released his latest record, "Scorpio."

