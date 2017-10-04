Men's Wearhouse Announces Partnership With National Hockey League Coaches Association

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- As the National Hockey League (NHL) season commences today, Men's Wearhouse announces a two-year agreement with the National Hockey League Coaches Association (NHLCA) to dress the head coaches in Joseph Abboud Custom suits for the 2017-2018 season and be the Official Custom Suit Provider to the NHL Coaches.

The company will be outfitting 20 head coaches in Joseph Abboud Custom tailored suits, personally styled by them. The coaches were measured at various Men's Wearhouse stores nationwide and were able to select from over 150 fabric swatches, various silhouettes and range of style options. Each coach will receive 10 Joseph Abboud Custom suits and ties for the season.

Head coach of the Dallas Stars, Ken Hitchcock, says, "When you have 82 games a season, it's important to look professional and have confidence on the sidelines. We're honored to have this partnership with an American designer, with American made product."

The NHL head coaches participating in the program include:

Jared Bednar, Colorado Avalanche John Hynes, New Jersey Devils Jeff Blashill, Detroit Red Wings Peter Laviolette, Nashville Predators Guy Boucher, Ottawa Senators Bill Peters, Carolina Hurricanes Bruce Boudreau, Minnesota Wild Joel Quenneville, Chicago Blackhawks Bob Boughner, Florida Panthers John Stevens, Los Angeles Kings Bruce Cassidy, Boston Bruins Mike Sullivan, Pittsburgh Penguins Peter DeBoer, San Jose Sharks John Tortorella, Columbus Blue Jackets Gerard Gallant , Vegas Golden Knights Barry Trotz, Washington Capitals Travis Green, Vancouver Canucks Mike Yeo, St. Louis Blues Glen Gulutzan, Calgary Flames

Ken Hitchcock, Dallas Stars



In addition, the coaches will be giving back by participating in the annual Men's Wearhouse National Suit Drive in July. Men's Wearhouse collects gently used professional clothing for Americans transitioning back into the workforce. Men's Wearhouse partners with over 170 non-profit organizations across the country to help disadvantaged individuals regain employment through job readiness programs and workforce assistance. Each coach will donate a piece of professional clothing to a Men's Wearhouse store in July. "It's important to give back to the community and this is a great way to help Americans get back into the workforce so I'm happy to be a part of it," says Barry Trotz, head coach of the Washington Capitals.

All Joseph Abboud tailored clothing is manufactured in America at the company's factory in New Bedford, MA. Joseph Abboud Custom clothing is available at Men's Wearhouse stores nationwide. For more information on Joseph Abboud Custom, visit menswearhouse.com.

About Men's Wearhouse

Founded in 1973 and a subsidiary of Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TLRD), Men's Wearhouse is the largest specialty retailer of men's apparel and rental product in the U.S. with over 750 stores, including Men's Wearhouse and Tux, nationwide. Men's Wearhouse carries a full selection of suits, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, footwear and accessories in non-exclusive and exclusive merchandise brands such as Joseph Abboud, AWEARNESS Kenneth Cole, BLACK by Vera Wang, among others. Tuxedo and suit rentals are available at both Men's Wearhouse and Tux stores, which also offers a limited selection of retail merchandise, and Men's Wearhouse stores nationwide. For additional information on Men's Wearhouse, please visit menswearhouse.com.

About the National Hockey League Coaches Association

The NHL Coaches' Association is a professional organization representing head coaches – as well as associate, assistant and specialty coaches – who work with all 31 teams of the National Hockey League. The NHLCA was founded in 2001 by legendary coach Scotty Bowman and a group of veteran colleagues, including Roger Neilson, Larry Robinson and Pat Quinn. The NHLCA's mission is to develop future coaches from the youth level up to the highest levels of hockey, including supporting coaches' initiatives to motivate, mentor, and inspire players of all ages. For more information, visit nhlcoaches.com.

