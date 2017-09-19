National Football League and 15 Seconds of Fame Announce Partnership to Deliver Personal Television Moments to Fans

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Football League and 15 Seconds of Fame (15SOF) have announced an exclusive multiyear partnership to deliver fans their on-camera appearances from all NFL game broadcasts this year, from the regular season through the Super Bowl.

Fans at NFL stadiums who appear on TV during a game can receive that video moment on their phone through the 15SOF app. After downloading the free app, fans take a "selfie" at sign-up. Once they receive their digital clip, it can be shared across social media channels.

This first-mover technology offers fans a unique way to memorialize and celebrate their gameday experience. In addition, through deals with NFL Clubs, fans have the ability to access and share videoboard footage from inside stadiums around the league by using the app.

"We are thrilled to partner with 15SOF," said Blake Stuchin, Vice President, Digital Media Business Development at the NFL. "This partnership will give our fans an exciting new way to capture gameday memories and share them with their friends across social and digital media."

"NFL fans will now be able to receive personal video content that was unimaginable a short time ago," said Brett Joshpe, CEO of 15SOF. "These nostalgic and epic moments are the ultimate keepsake from an already incredible gameday experience."

The partnership will offer brands a new opportunity to connect with fans through sponsor integrations, including "presented by" features.

About 15 Seconds of Fame

15 Seconds of Fame also has agreements with professional teams throughout the NBA, NHL and MLB, and select NCAA programs. Earlier this year, 15SOF signed a deal with Major League Baseball Advanced Media (MLBAM) to provide baseball fans with their TV moments from every MLB ballpark, and recently started delivering video moments to fans who appear on Big Ten Network broadcasts. The unique platform has also been used for a variety of non-game live events, including concerts, festivals and races.

The Montag Group, a leading company in talent representation, strategic consulting, and media communications advised 15SOF on the deal.

Fans can download the free 15SOF app using iTunes and Google Play, and can view the best fan highlights on the app, at 15sof.com and @15SOF.

Press Contact:

Brian Fisher

BF Communications

brian@bfcomms.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-football-league-and-15-seconds-of-fame-announce-partnership-to-deliver-personal-television-moments-to-fans-300522486.html

SOURCE 15 Seconds of Fame