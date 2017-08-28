Lime-A-Rita Activates Sponsorship With National Football League

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Lime-A-Rita announced today that it will be activating as an Official Sponsor of the NFL for the first time. Lime-A-Rita has brought fun to stadiums for the past five years, and this season, the brand is looking to take it to the next level. The activation will allow the brand to celebrate the NFL's passionate female fans through larger team integrations, featuring a variety of ready-to-drink margaritas. Whether fans are experiencing the game from the stands or their couch, Lime-A-Rita will be there to bring flavor to every play.

"The NFL has been making a lot of positive changes to highlight and speak to female fans," said Chelsea Phillips, VP Brand Marketing for Lime-A-Rita. "We are excited for Lime-A-Rita to be a brand that can support these efforts and bring even more fun to our consumer's favorite sport."

Lime-A-Rita has resonated with women since the brand's beginning five years ago, and its consumer base is still predominately female. With women currently occupying 45 percent of the NFL fan base, Lime-A-Rita will elevate their existing partnership with the league to provide fans more flavorful experiences around NFL season.

"We are extremely excited that Lime-A-Rita will be activating with the NFL for the first time through our partnership with Anheuser Busch," said Renie Anderson, SVP, Sponsorship & Partnerships Management for the NFL. "There is a large cross-over between NFL fans and Lime-A-Rita drinkers, especially in the female demographic, and we feel this beverage provides our fans another option to enjoy responsibly while watching NFL football."

The Lime-A-Rita core line, including Lime-A-Rita, Straw-Ber-Rita, Lemon-Ade-Rita, Grape-A-Rita, Mang-O-Rita, and Peach-A-Rita is giving NFL fans a fruity and flavorful alternative to other beverage options throughout the NFL season.

For more information on Lime-A-Rita, and the newest fall seasonal Pome-Granate-Rita, visit www.limearita.com or follow the conversation on social with #MargaReady.

ABOUT LIME-A-RITA

As part of the continued innovation from world-class brewmasters from the legacy of America's most-popular beers, Anheuser-Busch launched Lime-A-Rita in 2012. The brand became the second-best selling new product launch that year, with Straw-Ber-Rita becoming the largest share gainer in the beer industry in 2013. New flavors and new product offerings are the cornerstone of Lime-A-Rita and the brand is consistently adding new offerings to the portfolio. Ace Metrix® awarded Lime-A-Rita the title of 2014 Brand of the Year for the Beer and the Spirits, Malt Beverages and Wine categories. In 2017, Lime-A-Rita became the first in the Anheuser-Busch InBev portfolio to explicitly target women with the "Make it a Margarita Moment" campaign. For more information, visit www.limearita.com.

