SCOTT® 150 VIP Giveaway at Chicagoland Speedway

NEWTON, Iowa, July 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimberly-Clark Professional, along with Chicagoland Speedway and the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), announced today that SCOTT® Brand Products will host a VIP fan experience giveaway to attend the SCOTT 150 ARCA race at Chicagoland Speedway. One lucky winner and guest will enjoy accommodations, tickets and credentials for the entire weekend including the Camping World Truck Series Chicagoland 225, Xfinity Series Chicagoland 300 and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Tale of the Turtles 400.

SCOTT® Brand invites all race fans across the county to visit www.scottcarcare.com/scott150giveaway to enter to win a trip of a lifetime to Chicagoland Speedway, September 14-17, 2017. One (1) lucky winner and one (1) guest will receive VIP treatment throughout this unforgettable weekend. This prize package will include:

Airfare (if winner's residence is more than 150 miles from CLS)

Hotel accommodations (4 nights -1 room)

Rental car Thursday-Monday

SCOTT150 VIP Experience

Pace car ride



Tour of the ARCA series garage



Attend the ARCA drivers meeting



Be on-stage during driver introductions



Watch a portion of the race from team pit box



Access to a luxury suite for race viewing



Victory lane access and picture with race winner

VIP Garage access throughout the weekend

Grandstand Tickets to the Truck, Xfinity and Cup race

In addition, the winner will receive a one (1) year supply of SCOTT® Shop Towels.

The sweepstakes will be open from July 15, 2017 until August 15, 2017. To enter, please visit: www.scottcarcare.com/scott150giveaway. For official rules, visit: www.scottcarcare.com/scott150giveawayrules. The winner will be selected on or about August 16, 2017.

This is the third consecutive year the SCOTT® Brand has been the title sponsor of the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards race at Chicagoland Speedway. The race will be held the evening of September 14, 2017. For more information and to order race tickets please visit www.chicagolandspeedway.com or visit any local Menard's store in the greater Chicago area.

About Kimberly-Clark Professional

Kimberly-Clark Professional partners with businesses to create Exceptional Workplaces, helping to make them healthier, safer and more productive. Key brands in this segment include: Kleenex, Scott, Wypall, Kimtech, Jackson Safety and Block-it. To see how Kimberly-Clark Professional is helping people around the world to work better, please visit kcprofessional.com.

About Chicagoland Speedway & Route 66 Raceway

Chicagoland Speedway is a 1.5-mile, paved oval race track located in Joliet, Ill. The track has hosted racing events of the major U.S. racing series, and currently conducts races in all three NASCAR national series, including the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, the NASCAR XFINITY Series, and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Along with Route 66 Raceway, a multimillion-dollar complex that includes a ¼ mile stadium-style drag strip and a ½ mile dirt oval track, Chicagoland Speedway is wholly-owned by International Speedway Corporation (ISC), a major promoter of motorsports activities. ISC owns and/or operates 13 of the nation's major racing venues, including Daytona International Speedway. For more information on Chicagoland Speedway, visit ChicagolandSpeedway.com.

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) is among the leading auto racing sanctioning bodies in the country. Founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum, the organization administers more than 100 events each year in multiple racing series, including the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards, the ARCA/CRA Super Series, the ARCA Midwest Tour and the ARCA Truck Series, plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways.

About Menards

A family-owned company started in 1958, Menards currently operates 306 home improvement stores in 14 states located throughout the Midwest. Menards has built their reputation by recognizing that people expect high quality guest service, competitive pricing and shopping convenience. Menards has full-service lumberyards, beautiful garden centers, landscape blocks, lighting options, tools, hardware supplies, doors, windows, flooring, paint, plumbing supplies, cabinets, appliances, patio furniture, home décor items and much more. There is literally something for everyone at Menards!

